2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 40th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
tgrrider asks: Is this MU team as good as/better than the ones that won the east previously?
GD: I think it's as good as the 2014 team. I wouldn't say it's as good as 2013 quite yet. Brady Cook is having a better year statistically than James Franklin did in 2013. But Missouri just had so many offensive weapons on that team. Four players (Franklin, Henry Josey, Marcus Murphy, Russell Hansbrough) ran for at least 500 yards. Three had 692 yards or more receiving (Dorial Green-Beckham, L'Damian Washington, Marcus Lucas) and two more (Bud Sasser, Jimmie Hunt) had at least 250. And I think the 2013 defense was a tick better than this year's. Plus Murphy was one of the best return men in college football. 2013 and 2007 are the two best teams in my lifetime without question. I'd still give the edge to 2007. Right now, I think this team is closer to the 2008, 2010 and 2014 teams which were very good but not quite elite. I also think the East is better now than it was then. They have a chance to prove me wrong in ten days.
Mizzouguy84 asks: What would a CFP appearance possibly do for recruiting moving forward for Mizzou? TCU went to the championship last year and is 38th in recruiting this year. Seems like Drink is the kind of recruiter that just needs a little success and it could blow up on the recruiting trail.
GD: That's the million dollar question. You combine that with Mizzou's NIL efforts and the possibilities are tantalizing. One of the biggest problems over the last decade is that Missouri's success in 2013 and 2014 didn't translate on to the recruiting trail. The 2015 class definitely had some guys, but the two years before were two of Mizzou's most disappointing classes and that put the 2015 and 2016 teams in a hole. Then the hole got deeper with everything that took place in 2015 and Missouri didn't dig itself all the way out for quite a few years.
firsttiger asks: We've had three sellouts this season, and the announced attendance is a little north of 62,000, the stated capacity.Looking at the hill and Block M, and the perimeter of the north endzone, clearly there are thousands more. Would you guess the actual attendance has exceeded 70k?
GD: Honestly, I don't have any idea. I can't really tell the difference between 62000 and 70000 just by looking.
JayMacG asks: With each successive win the goal line moves, but at this point what is the threshold for success?9 wins?NY6 Bowl?
