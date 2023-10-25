GD: I think it's as good as the 2014 team. I wouldn't say it's as good as 2013 quite yet. Brady Cook is having a better year statistically than James Franklin did in 2013. But Missouri just had so many offensive weapons on that team. Four players (Franklin, Henry Josey, Marcus Murphy, Russell Hansbrough) ran for at least 500 yards. Three had 692 yards or more receiving (Dorial Green-Beckham, L'Damian Washington, Marcus Lucas) and two more (Bud Sasser, Jimmie Hunt) had at least 250. And I think the 2013 defense was a tick better than this year's. Plus Murphy was one of the best return men in college football. 2013 and 2007 are the two best teams in my lifetime without question. I'd still give the edge to 2007. Right now, I think this team is closer to the 2008, 2010 and 2014 teams which were very good but not quite elite. I also think the East is better now than it was then. They have a chance to prove me wrong in ten days.