GD : The only answer here is I don't know and it doesn't matter what I think. I don't know exactly why Jayshawn Ross 's recruitment has been ligher than you'd expect for a four-star, top-200 kid. For all the rumors around it, there's never really been any concrete information on what happened--if anything happened. In the last few weeks he's picked up offers from Ole Miss and Alabama. He's taking a visit to Tuscaloosa. The fan reaction will be "If he's good enough for them to take, he's good enough for us to take." But this is why coaches get paid millions of dollars. Every coach has to decide who he really recruits hard. It's possible Mizzou will try to up the intensity on Ross, but I don't really know. And either way, to me, Eli Drinkwitz has earned the benefit of the doubt with the way his team is playing.

GD: The most recent data I could find was from The Athletic in late September. They reported that FBS games in the first three weeks were seven minutes shorter and featured six fewer plays than the first three weeks of 2022. So I guess the answer would be, a little bit, but not enough to have any impact on the game or for anyone who is at the game to notice.

I have advocated for not stopping the clock after first downs for a long time and I like that rule. But the biggest issue is the TV timeouts. It's not just how many of them there are, it's how long they are. They used to last long enough to get up and go to the bathroom, maybe grab something to drink. And you'd have to hustle back so you didn't miss a play. Now, you do that, you've got 90 seconds left. I appreciate the guy that stands on the field with a clock so you know how long it's going to be before they restart, but these TV timeouts are lasting three, three-and-a-half minutes. And that's not going to change. The networks don't make any more money by adding six plays to the game. But they make more money by adding six commercials.

For Missouri specifically, Tiger games are averaging 131.375 plays per game (Missouri averages 66.5, opponents 64.875). In 2022, Missouri's 13 games averaged 132.69 plays per game (68.07 for Mizzou, 64.61 for opponents). So Missouri games feature exactly 1.32 fewer snaps per game. The games this year have lasted a little more than three hours and 25 minutes. The longest was 3:44 against LSU, a game that featured 88 points. So Mizzou plays games that are about nine minutes longer than the average.

Bottom line: There's been a little impact, but not enough for anyone to notice.