2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 41st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Bmorrow23 asks: Do you pass on Ross even if you get glowing reports on how the kid has matured or changed in the last year? Seems like there's a thin line of what is forgivable in relation to whether a kid is in your program vs should you include him in your plans. Thanks.
GD: The only answer here is I don't know and it doesn't matter what I think. I don't know exactly why Jayshawn Ross's recruitment has been ligher than you'd expect for a four-star, top-200 kid. For all the rumors around it, there's never really been any concrete information on what happened--if anything happened. In the last few weeks he's picked up offers from Ole Miss and Alabama. He's taking a visit to Tuscaloosa. The fan reaction will be "If he's good enough for them to take, he's good enough for us to take." But this is why coaches get paid millions of dollars. Every coach has to decide who he really recruits hard. It's possible Mizzou will try to up the intensity on Ross, but I don't really know. And either way, to me, Eli Drinkwitz has earned the benefit of the doubt with the way his team is playing.
Jami9700 asks: Have the new clock rules helped with the length of the games?
GD: The most recent data I could find was from The Athletic in late September. They reported that FBS games in the first three weeks were seven minutes shorter and featured six fewer plays than the first three weeks of 2022. So I guess the answer would be, a little bit, but not enough to have any impact on the game or for anyone who is at the game to notice.
I have advocated for not stopping the clock after first downs for a long time and I like that rule. But the biggest issue is the TV timeouts. It's not just how many of them there are, it's how long they are. They used to last long enough to get up and go to the bathroom, maybe grab something to drink. And you'd have to hustle back so you didn't miss a play. Now, you do that, you've got 90 seconds left. I appreciate the guy that stands on the field with a clock so you know how long it's going to be before they restart, but these TV timeouts are lasting three, three-and-a-half minutes. And that's not going to change. The networks don't make any more money by adding six plays to the game. But they make more money by adding six commercials.
For Missouri specifically, Tiger games are averaging 131.375 plays per game (Missouri averages 66.5, opponents 64.875). In 2022, Missouri's 13 games averaged 132.69 plays per game (68.07 for Mizzou, 64.61 for opponents). So Missouri games feature exactly 1.32 fewer snaps per game. The games this year have lasted a little more than three hours and 25 minutes. The longest was 3:44 against LSU, a game that featured 88 points. So Mizzou plays games that are about nine minutes longer than the average.
Bottom line: There's been a little impact, but not enough for anyone to notice.
South County Tiger asks: If you could date any SEC coach (alive or dead) who would it be?
GD: It doesn't happen often, but every now and again I get a mailbag question that just makes me wonder about what goes through peoples' heads and how we get to this point.
TigerCruise asks: Who is more motivated, Mizzou almost beating Georgia last year, or Georgia having their closest game against Mizzou last year?
