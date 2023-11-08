GD : Earlier this week, it was reported that Quaintance has eliminated the G-League as an option. That means he's going to college and it will be Mizzou, Kentucky, Ohio State or Florida. Nobody sees the Buckeyes as a major threat here. Florida is involved, though most still believe the Gators are probably a bit behind the Tigers and Wildcats. Coming out of his Kentucky visit, reports around Kentucky and some nationally were that Kentucky had taken the lead. The information we've consistently had disagrees with that. Our information is that Missouri is in good shape here. The early signing period opened on Wednesday and remains open for a week. We do not know at this point if Quaintance will announce a decision during this period. The next step is the commitment. We just don't know when it will happen.

GD : No issue for me because I wasn't the one who had to deal with it, other than playing travel agent and having to shuffle around the plans. Jarod might have a different story. This is now two years in a row we have flown through Hartfield-Jackson with a rental car reservation made weeks before only to arrive in the terminal to be told "We don't have any cars."

GD: The Michigan deal is interesting. A lot of people are saying "So they stole signs, who cares?" The issue isn't that Michigan figured out other teams' signals. That happens plenty. The issue is how they figured it out. They were attending games of other teams and filming the signals. That is patently against the rules. It's an older rule and it's a bit outdated, but it's a rule. The truth is, all you'd have to do is find someone you know who's going to the game, have them use their phone to shoot the other team's sideline throughout the game and you could do the same thing. Michigan's biggest problem wasn't just that it broke a rule, but that they did it so blatantly and sloppily that they got caught. It shouldn't be that hard in this day and age to do what they did and get away with it. But they didn't. The next issue is whether you can prove Jim Harbaugh or anyone on the Michigan staff other than Connor Stallions knew about it. So far, nobody's been able to prove that. But you can also fall back on "Maybe Harbaugh didn't know, but his job is to know" and potentially still punish him. It's a pretty interesting deal. I don't know what the end result will be.

I absolutely will never predict what the NCAA (or the Big Ten) would do in terms of penalties. So far as I can tell anymore there really aren't any rules, so I don't know what the punishment for breaking rules that barely exist would be.

As far as an in-season conference tournament, I'm not sure you're going to convince coaches to add more games to the schedule they could lose. I don't think the regular season needs to be any longer so you're having that conference tournament either replace other in-season tournaments or non-conference games. With so many teams where one game is the difference between making the tournament or not, that's a tough sell. Also, we already have 18 games and an SEC post-season tournament. Why do I need more games between those teams? If anything, expand things like the ACC/SEC Challenge. I've got more interest in that.