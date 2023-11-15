2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 43rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
UncleBuck44 asks: Two parter: Do you expect Drink will have even more success in the transfer portal after this year? He landed a lot of good transfers after 6 win seasons. Now he has stability, a winning atmosphere, and a lot successful transfer stories to sell to targets.More of a long shot with this second part: Are you hearing any rumors about players entering the portal now that the regular season is winding down and coaches are being fired? Or just too early to tell?
ScottyMIZ asks: Have you heard of any transfer names wanting to come play for missouri?
GD: You would think success on the field will lead to increased success on the recruiting trail, both with high school kids and portal kids. It doesn't always work that way, but you'd think it will. He's been selling hope. Now he can sell proof. That should matter. The great mystery of the last decade of Mizzou football is why 2013 and 2014 didn't turn into major recruiting success that helped sustain the program.
On the second part, yes, you hear rumors. But until kids are in the portal or have said they're going in, it doesn't really matter. I don't like spreading stuff around about kids before they've actually said they're looking to transfer.
mizzou1971 asks: Signals from the sideline: I see multiple people flashing signals to the team; is there one signal for the play to the entire team, or separate signals for each of the player positions?
GD: There very well may be different signals for different position groups. But there are also dummy signals. Four guys might send signals in, but players are only paying attention to one of them.
steadyeddy15 asks: Can the powermizzou account please unblock me on twitter? thank you
GD: Seems unlikely. Going to assume we did it for a good reason.
KeyboardWarrior asks: When will PowerMizzou bring back the live call in postgame show? Just one of those was worth $10/month.
GD: It went away for two reasons. First, I switched streaming platforms and no longer have the ability to take calls. The one I use now is simpler and more reliable. Second, while it was hilarious for you guys, it just made long days longer for me. It was a good COVID solution and got us through a couple of years, but I don't need to add drunken phone calls on top of drunken message board posts every Saturday.
Swaggy G asks: If we do get a NY6 bowl, do you see more players actually playing in the bowl game than in years past? Seems like the exposure - both for the program and players - is big enough it'd be worth it to play everyone, including D-Rob and Foster, KAD, Hopper, etc. Hopefully, no injuries, but it'd be one of the biggest games in program history, honestly.
dgrove10 asks: What would be the over under on opt outs for a NY6 bowl?
