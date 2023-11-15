GD: You would think success on the field will lead to increased success on the recruiting trail, both with high school kids and portal kids. It doesn't always work that way, but you'd think it will. He's been selling hope. Now he can sell proof. That should matter. The great mystery of the last decade of Mizzou football is why 2013 and 2014 didn't turn into major recruiting success that helped sustain the program.

On the second part, yes, you hear rumors. But until kids are in the portal or have said they're going in, it doesn't really matter. I don't like spreading stuff around about kids before they've actually said they're looking to transfer.