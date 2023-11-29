2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 45th Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
trueson82 asks: For the 2023 Mizzou Football season, what percentage of credit would you attribute to Xs & Os, and what percentage of credit would you attribute to Jimmys & Joes?
GD: It's the talent. It's always the talent. The best coaches have the best players. I'm not saying coaching doesn't matter. Kirby Moore has come in and unlocked some things in this offense that obviously weren't unlocked before. Brandon Jones has pushed the right buttons offensively. Blake Baker maintained the level of defense and dialed up a lot of well-timed blitzes. But you have to have the guys to run what you want to run. I've always believed that recruiting (i.e. getting the talent) is about 80% of the job in college football and maybe even higher than that in college basketball.
cluvisme3737 asks: I have to be honest, I only follow recruiting on here and never look into it outside of PowerMizzou. So you see these power 5 schools and some blue bloods recruiting guys who have zero stars. We were discussing over thanksgiving the reason why is maybe they don’t attend enough camps or whatever to get rated. Can you give some insight to this please?
GD: You may see a Power Five school recruit a kid with no stars, but you'll rarely see them sign one. There are thousands and thousands of high school football players across the country. Some of them just slip through the cracks. Guys like Danario Alexander, Jerrell Jackson and Michael Egnew weren't even in our database before Missouri offered them. These coaches scour every inch of the country for talent. There are plenty of times where they find a guy before Rivals does. If a kid pops up with Mizzou interest or an offer and he's not in our database or doesn't have a ranking, I'll reach out to the guys that do that for us and say "Hey, this kid is getting Power Five interest, can we get a ranking on him?" And then our guys usually do it pretty quickly. But the simple answer is that some kids just fly under the radar for any number of reasons. Maybe they didn't go to camps, maybe they play in a really small town that not many schools recruit, maybe they play for a head coach that doesn't help them in the recruiting process and they don't know how to get their names out there. Because of social media and the wealth of information, it happens less now than it used to, but it still happens.
WashMoTiger asks: Realistic portal additions
ScottyMIZ asks: Are you still hearing formally recruited kids from Missouri (S.T.L, K.C) wanting to transfer to the good guys?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news