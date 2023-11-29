GD : It's the talent. It's always the talent. The best coaches have the best players. I'm not saying coaching doesn't matter. Kirby Moore has come in and unlocked some things in this offense that obviously weren't unlocked before. Brandon Jones has pushed the right buttons offensively. Blake Baker maintained the level of defense and dialed up a lot of well-timed blitzes. But you have to have the guys to run what you want to run. I've always believed that recruiting (i.e. getting the talent) is about 80% of the job in college football and maybe even higher than that in college basketball.

GD: You may see a Power Five school recruit a kid with no stars, but you'll rarely see them sign one. There are thousands and thousands of high school football players across the country. Some of them just slip through the cracks. Guys like Danario Alexander, Jerrell Jackson and Michael Egnew weren't even in our database before Missouri offered them. These coaches scour every inch of the country for talent. There are plenty of times where they find a guy before Rivals does. If a kid pops up with Mizzou interest or an offer and he's not in our database or doesn't have a ranking, I'll reach out to the guys that do that for us and say "Hey, this kid is getting Power Five interest, can we get a ranking on him?" And then our guys usually do it pretty quickly. But the simple answer is that some kids just fly under the radar for any number of reasons. Maybe they didn't go to camps, maybe they play in a really small town that not many schools recruit, maybe they play for a head coach that doesn't help them in the recruiting process and they don't know how to get their names out there. Because of social media and the wealth of information, it happens less now than it used to, but it still happens.