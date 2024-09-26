PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

2024-25 Mizzou Basketball opponent preview: Illinois

Drew King • PowerMizzou
Basketball Writer
@drewking0222
In this series, we’ll look ahead at Missouri’s opponents in the upcoming 2024-25 season. We’ll continue by previewing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Date & Location: Dec. 22 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis

2023-24 Record: 29-9, 14-6 Big Ten

2024 NCAA Tournament Finish: Defeated No. 14-seed Morehead State in Round of 64, defeated No. 11-seeded Duquesne in Round of 32, defeated No. 2-seeded Iowa State in Sweet 16, lost to No. 1-seeded UConn in Elite Eight

Torvik Preseason Rank: 20

KEY RETURNERS

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.4 apg), Ty Rodgers (6.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg)

KEY LOSSES

Dain Dainja (transferred), Marcus Domask (graduated), Luke Goode (transferred), Quincy Guerrier (graduated), Amani Hansberry (transferred), Justin Harmon (graduated), Sencire Harris (transferred), Coleman Hawkins (transferred), Nicolo Moretti (transferred), Terrence Shannon Jr. (drafted)

KEY INCOMING TRANSFERS

Kylan Boswell (Arizona, 9.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg), Carey Booth (Notre Dame, 6.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.5 apg), Jake Davis (Mercer, 9.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.1 apg), Ben Humrichous (Evansville, 14.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 apg), Tre White (Louisville, 12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.3 apg)

KEY INCOMING FRESHMEN (rankings from Rivals.com)

William Riley (No. 12), Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 27), Tomislav Ivisic (N/A), Jason Jakstys (N/A), Kasparas Jakucionis (N/A)

OUTLOOK

Illinois had a lot to overcome last offseason. The Fighting Illini had no “true” point guard in its starting lineup, instead leaning on a group that featured five players listed over 6-foot-6 who all did their part to make plays for each other. Terrence Shannon Jr. was also charged with a crime he was eventually acquitted of but had a pending trial looming over his head throughout the year.

Head coach Brad Underwood managed to navigate his team through the obstacles en route to the best season of his career, leading Illinois on the program’s first run to the Elite Eight since 2005. Just two players remain from that roster heading into this year, though. To avoid taking a significant step back, the Illini are banking on a few bounceback transfer portal candidates and some high-upside freshmen.

The orange and blue’s frontcourt is entirely new. Tomislav Ivisic will likely be a rare plug-and-play freshman at center. The 7-foot-1 twin brother of Arkansas’ Zvonimir Ivisic, the 21-year-old enters his first season of college after spending the past three seasons playing for SC Derby in the Adriatic League First Division and gaining experience with the Croatian National Team at both the youth and senior levels. Underwood will have a few options to choose from at the four: Ben Humrichous brings the most experience after leading Evansville scoring 14.7 points per game and shooting 41.4% from the 3-point line as a senior. Carey Booth, the son of former NBA player and current Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth, could have some breakout potential after previously being ranked No. 82 in the Class of 2023 and growing into a starting role with the Fighting Irish as a freshman last year. Four-star freshman Morez Johnson Jr., the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, could compete for the job as well. Whoever isn’t chosen should still find plenty of minutes backing up Tomislav and the other starter, with three-star freshman Jason Jakstys joining the group as a depth piece.

Underwood added a more traditional starting point guard through the portal in Kylan Boswell, who didn’t necessarily have standout stats as a sophomore but started in 35 games for an Arizona team that reached the Sweet 16. There’s a possibility he’ll be joined by a pair of rookies on the perimeter in Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley. Jakucionis, a 6-foot-6 guard from Lithuania, averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48% overall, 38% from 3-point range, and 88% from the free throw line in 19 games playing for FC Barcelona’s second team and also saw limited action with the senior team. Riley, a 6-foot-8 wing who put up 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit, retained his five-star status after reclassifying from the 2025 cycle and is Illinois’ highest-rated recruit in the internet era. Ty Rodgers, the team’s lone returning starter, will push the rookies and compete to retain his spot in the first five as a high-energy rebounder and secondary playmaker, as will Tre White, who’s been a productive full-time starter in each of his first two years at USC and Louisville. Returning sophomore Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Mercer transfer shooter Jake Davis will round out the rotation in the backcourt.

Mizzou is 1-1 in the Braggin’ Rights Game since head coach Dennis Gates took over the program. Both the Tigers and the Illini will need several new pieces to mesh to come out on top in this year’s tie-breaker.

READ THE REST OF THE 2024-25 OPPONENT PREVIEWS  

The Mid-Majors, Part 1

The Mid Majors, Part 2

Memphis

Cal

Kansas

