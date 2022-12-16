The five-star prospect goes in-depth on his most recent trip to Missouri.

While he believes he's far from a decision he still continues to have and build a decent relationship with the team that gave him his first offer three years ago.

Five-star St. Louis University High (Mo.) wide receiver Ryan Wingo visited Mizzou for the third time on the weekend of Dec. 10. Wingo, who is the younger brother of former Tiger defensive back Raymond, is the nation’s sixth-best prospect, the second-best wide receiver and the No. 1 player in Missouri.

- How was the visit:

"It was a good visit. I had a lot of fun. The basketball atmosphere was way different than the football game. So, I got to see Mizzou fans in two aspects because I went to the last football game of the season. The Arkansas-Mizzou (football) game is a rivalry game, so it's always a crazy game. But being enclosed for that Kansas-Mizzou basketball game 一 you're right next to the fans. It's just a different vibe."

- What he learned from watching a Mizzou football practice:

"It was a good practice. I got to see them run some routes, see how the receivers get in and out of their breaks, kind of get a feel for how they run and the speed of college ball, got to see the defensive backs go against the receivers and got to see some good catches. It was fun to see them practice."

- On his relationship with the Mizzou coaching staff and how they see Wingo in the offense:

"My relationship with them is still close because they were the first to offer me in eighth grade and (Eli) Drinkwitz is still there. I think the bond is always there. Coach (Jacob) Peeler and I have had a good relationship ever since he got the job as the receivers coach. So, I have a great relationship and bond with all of the coaches.

"We haven't gotten that far yet (on explaining what his role would be in the offense). I haven't been able to sit down with coach Peeler and look at film yet."

- What will factor into his decision on what school to go to?

"The biggest thing in my decision has got to be the coaching staff, the atmosphere with the fans 一 like do they really care about you as a person and not just a football player? Those are probably my two biggest things."

- Other schools that are recruiting him hard besides Missouri:

"It's hard to say because I haven't dropped a list of my top schools. So, they've all kind of been on me heavy."

- When he will commit:

"I haven't even been thinking about it. I was really just focused on the season and now I have to focus on my track season. I really don't have a timeline. I'm still just waiting it out and seeing what happens in the spring. I will have spring visits but I'm not sure for who."

Wingo was named to the all-state team after recording 41 catches for 785 yards and 13 total touchdowns (12 receiving) this season.