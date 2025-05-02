Mizzou softball in somber senior weekend

For the first time since 2006 (other than 2020), it looks like the Missouri Tigers will send off their senior class without a postseason appearance.

This year’s senior crew led by Julia Crenshaw and Kara Daly, along with Mya Dodge, Jayci Kruse and Taylor Ebbs, will end their Tiger careers early than any other in a non-shortened season in almost two decades as Missouri enters the final series of the regular season today against Georgia.

“Senior weekend is always extremely emotional,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “We have five unbelievable seniors, three that have been here all four years of their career, which I’m extremely proud of. … I can’t say enough about them, in particular, with Crenshaw and Daly being Missouri kids born and raised in Jeff City (and) St. Louis. I mean, they’ve always wanted to be a Tiger and for them to go through the adversity that they faced this year with some injuries and being able to finish their career on our own home field, in their uniform is something I’m extremely proud of and proud of them.”

The Tigers entered their final series with a record of 23-29, and even with a sweep of the Bulldogs, would need to at least reach the SEC Tournament championship to end the year with a record better than .500 and qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

They opened the final series with 4-2, late comeback win on Thursday, marking the first series-opening win of the season and giving senior Mya Dodge a moment to remember with a pinch-hit, go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth.

“It would be nice to be able to leave your mark on your own field on senior day, to be able to go out with a win,” Anderson said. “I mean, have that good feeling around their families and our fan base. They, everybody, deserves it and to be able to have that success and being able to celebrate would be a little bit more.”

That celebration won’t come with the expectation of a playoff run as it so often has in recent Missouri softball seasons, but it will come with something new.

Following the longstanding football tradition of seniors getting a rock from the ‘M’ on the berm, the softball seniors will now get a rock from their new ‘M’ in center field.