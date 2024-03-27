GD : Missouri hosted in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2021. The Tigers went to the Women's College World Series three consecutive years from 2009-2011 led by Chelsea Thomas . The best of those years was 2011 when Mizzou went 53-10 and finished 6th in Oklahoma City.

GD: No I'm not sitting on anything. I have no information that any Missouri starters are looking to leave. That said, I'm not going to tell you it's impossible. Every player in the country is three weeks from free agency. Again.