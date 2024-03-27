2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 13th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
NWMOBearcat asks: I will confess that I have not been the best follower of Mizzou Softball over the years. Are 2015 and 2016 our best seasons? Have we ever hosted a Super Regional?
GD: Missouri hosted in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2021. The Tigers went to the Women's College World Series three consecutive years from 2009-2011 led by Chelsea Thomas. The best of those years was 2011 when Mizzou went 53-10 and finished 6th in Oklahoma City.
MVOGT70 asks: Are you sitting on information about any major Mizzou Football portal defections that are likely to happen once the window opens again next week, and if so, are you going to tell us now or wait until the news breaks and then tell us you had this information all along but couldn't verify so kept it to yourself? Are you worried LBIII is going to hit the portal this Spring?
GD: No I'm not sitting on anything. I have no information that any Missouri starters are looking to leave. That said, I'm not going to tell you it's impossible. Every player in the country is three weeks from free agency. Again.
Roper1909 asks: When do single game tickets go on sale for the 2025 home opener versus the Jayhawkers? Does PowerMizzou have any special plans?
