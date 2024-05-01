GD : Rarely do I make a special culinary effort when I'm watching a sporting event. EIther I go somewhere to watch the game and grab a beer and something to snack on or I'm at home and generally watching by myself because my wife mostly doesn't care. I don't like to do group gatherings for sporting events because I usually want to watch the actual game rather than hang around and talk to a bunch of people that don't actually want to watch the game. Long way of saying I might order a pizza or something, but the games aren't an excuse to have anything specific to eat.

GD: I don't think I'm capable of caring as much as some of you all do. And I promise I'm not saying that in a derogatory way. I tell people all the time that I thought I was a sports fan until I took this job. And this job has taught me that I like sports, but the level of my fandom has never been as high as I used to think it was. I've never had the amount of knowledge of one of my teams that many of you do. I don't wake up in March thinking about football or in July thinking about college basketball and I never really have. It's been at least 20 years, and probably longer, since the outcome of a sporting event ruined my day.

So 20 years from now? I'm not sure how much I'll watch. Whenever I'm fortunate enough that I can walk away and not do this for a living anymore, I'll still follow it. But I don't think it will be appointment viewing. I doubt I'll ever go to a Mizzou game as a fan. There are a lot of other things I want to do with my time and some of them my wife might even come along. I'm happy as hell that there are people that care as much as you guys do. I hope this answer isn't taken any other way. We just come at it all from different places.

As to your second question, I hate that even the most ridiculous claims I have to spend a few seconds investigating, but it doesn''t usually take too long to figure out who knows what they're talking about and who is just trying to get some attention.