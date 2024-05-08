GD: Boys are good, appreciate you asking. One is a teacher getting ready to relocate to Mankato, MN. The other is finishing his junior year with a study abroad quarter in Athens (Greece, not Georgia) and will hopefully join his brother in the world of the gainfully employed in about a year.

With Deion, I don't know specifically what you're talking about in terms of "novel strategy." Maybe you mean chase off 35 guys a year and 35 new ones and hope it works. It made sense in year one. It made a little less in year two. But we'll see. They were clearly a much better team last year than they were before he got here. Maybe he can improve again. If they make a bowl game, that would be a pretty good season in Boulder.

I understand why a lot of people don't like Deion. He says the quiet part out loud. He does what a lot of coaches have always done, but he puts it on YouTube. He's the show. He's no different as a 50-something coach than he was as a player. Those who hated him as a player probably still hate him. Those who loved him probably still love him. I think it's entertaining, but I don't really have strong feelings about it one way or another. It's going to be fascinating to watch because there's not much middle ground on Deion and after this year, one side or the other is going to tell the other side how wrong they were.