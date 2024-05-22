GD: I've had the good fortune to get to see a lot of pretty cool stuff. But a couple definitely stand out here.

In 2006, a friend of mine managed to get me VIP passes to the U.S. Senior Open at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, KS. I had two passes and asked my dad if he wanted to go. We followed Tom Watson most of the day. Watson was known as Kansas City's third professional sports franchise when I was growing up. He was the reason I got into golf. His run of eight majors was over by the time I started watching golf, but he was still the main reason I watched all the majors for a long time. We'd walk a few holes with Watson, duck into one of the tents for a drink and some food then catch back up with him. Watching a Kansas City legend that my dad and I both cheered for is one of my favorite things I've gotten to do. We also both got to cover Armageddon at Arrowhead together in 2007 which was a lifetime memory, but it was different. Less beer and wings, more work at that one.

With my kids, it's a tougher call. My youngest son isn't a sports fan. He'd go to games with us mostly for the concessions (and because he was too young to stay home by himself). My favorite days with him haven't been at sporting events.

My oldest is a die-hard though. He and I went to the 2014 AL Wild Card game, which I still think is one of the two best sporting events I've seen in person. I've written about that night a lot and it's one I'll absolutely never forget. We got home about 3 am and neither one of us was even tired. A few weeks later we went to Game 7 of the World Series. He was devastated when the Royals lost. I just told him some time down the road he'd appreciate that there are probably only about a million people who can say they've ever been at Game 7 of the World Series and we can say we have. The third one that jumps out is the 13 seconds game when the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs. The Wild Card game will probably always be my favorite. Last year, when the NFL Draft was in Kansas City, he and I went for the first two days. Standing probably 100 yards from the stage waiting for the first round to begin he said "Check this one off the list. We've gotten to see a lot of cool stuff." That was a proud dad moment for me. Because I'd have enjoyed all of those games no matter what. But they were better because I got to see them with my kid and for him to realize that he's gotten to see a lot more things than a lot of people get to was awesome.