2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 22nd Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
trueson82 asks: Should GP get a statue?Gun to your head, where does Dennis Gates rate compared to the rest of the SEC coaches?
GD: There were a lot of questions here so I just took the two that pertained directly to Missouri.
Statues of living people are always risky. Ask Penn State fans. I'm going to quote a friend of mine (who will probably read this) here: "Find something you love the way Mizzou fans love statues." Name something after him. Honor him as they have by putting him in the Hall of Fame. Put his name on the wall if you want. I'm not sure we need a statue.
Gates is tough. A year ago he might have been top four. If it was only last year, he's dead last. So here's my ranking as of right now. This is trying to balance career accomplishments with current upside:
Nate Oats
Rick Barnes
Chris Beard (yes, I think he's that good and probably better)
Bruce Pearl
John Calipari
Buzz Williams
There's a line here. I'd be shocked if anyone was asked to rank the top six coaches in the SEC and didn't put these six in some order. I'd probably go Porter Moser next for what he did at Loyola, although he really hasn't replicated that at all at Oklahoma so far. Then there's just a group of guys I'd throw in all together. I don't really know that I can put any one above or below the others yet. They'll separate over the next few years:
Dennis Gates, Todd Golden, Lamont Paris, Chris Jans, Mike White, Matt McMahon, Rodney Terrry. For the time being, Brad Byington at Vandy is last, but that's just because he's the only new guy.
So I guess the answer is as of today Gates ranks somewhere between 8 and 15. My personal opinion is he and Golden have the most upside of that group, but they've got to go get it done.
Drinkwitzisourking asks: What are your thoughts on Mizzou playing the opening football game in Europe and have there been any discussions about it?
GD: It might be the worst idea I've ever heard and Lord I hope not.
WashMoTiger asks: What impact players are coming back for Kerrick Jackson? What positions does he need to address in the portal?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news