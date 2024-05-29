GD: There were a lot of questions here so I just took the two that pertained directly to Missouri.

Statues of living people are always risky. Ask Penn State fans. I'm going to quote a friend of mine (who will probably read this) here: "Find something you love the way Mizzou fans love statues." Name something after him. Honor him as they have by putting him in the Hall of Fame. Put his name on the wall if you want. I'm not sure we need a statue.

Gates is tough. A year ago he might have been top four. If it was only last year, he's dead last. So here's my ranking as of right now. This is trying to balance career accomplishments with current upside:

Nate Oats

Rick Barnes

Chris Beard (yes, I think he's that good and probably better)

Bruce Pearl

John Calipari

Buzz Williams

There's a line here. I'd be shocked if anyone was asked to rank the top six coaches in the SEC and didn't put these six in some order. I'd probably go Porter Moser next for what he did at Loyola, although he really hasn't replicated that at all at Oklahoma so far. Then there's just a group of guys I'd throw in all together. I don't really know that I can put any one above or below the others yet. They'll separate over the next few years:

Dennis Gates, Todd Golden, Lamont Paris, Chris Jans, Mike White, Matt McMahon, Rodney Terrry. For the time being, Brad Byington at Vandy is last, but that's just because he's the only new guy.

So I guess the answer is as of today Gates ranks somewhere between 8 and 15. My personal opinion is he and Golden have the most upside of that group, but they've got to go get it done.