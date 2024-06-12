GD : I'm not going to go through every kid. That's kind of what we try to keep you guys up to date on daily. But we more or less did that exercise on the podcast we recorded Tuesday afternoon. Listen or watch below.

GD: A few points here. First of all, the talk about last season has died down significantly in the last few weeks as it gets further in the past and as football recruiting and the buildup to the season has taken center stage. It's less of a constant roar and more of a memory that pops up now and again when you're already thinking about something related to the subject. Second, it's the last piece of tangible evidence we have. I'm not saying that it means everything going forward is going to historically suck, but it's the last thing we saw and the term "recency bias" exists for a reason.

Finally, everybody approaches fandom and processing things differently. Some are overly positive up until the moment it finally becomes obvious there is no reason to be positive. Some are constantly negative as a barrier to getting hurt in case things don't go well. A message board is going to be a mix of both extremes and everything in between. Everyone gets an opinion. You don't have to agree with anyone else's and nobody else has to agree with yours.