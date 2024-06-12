2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 24th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Gary_Lane_Fan asks: Can you give a rundown of how probable a commitment to Mizzou is (your best guesses) for each of the recruits we're hearing a lot about right now? (Understanding that this would be treating each commitment as an independent event from the others, which they may not be.) Thanks!
GD: I'm not going to go through every kid. That's kind of what we try to keep you guys up to date on daily. But we more or less did that exercise on the podcast we recorded Tuesday afternoon. Listen or watch below.
Bmorrow23 asks: why do some people find it so damn hard to let go of last basketball season? I mean it's over. It has absolutely no bearing on this year, especially since we have virtually a whole new roster. From what I have seen of Gates this spring and summer on his appearances he is more candid, funny, outgoing, and he owns it. I liken Gates this year to Drink two years ago when he was still finding his footing in Columbia. Young coaches take time, why can't a certain percentage of this board just let it go?
GD: A few points here. First of all, the talk about last season has died down significantly in the last few weeks as it gets further in the past and as football recruiting and the buildup to the season has taken center stage. It's less of a constant roar and more of a memory that pops up now and again when you're already thinking about something related to the subject. Second, it's the last piece of tangible evidence we have. I'm not saying that it means everything going forward is going to historically suck, but it's the last thing we saw and the term "recency bias" exists for a reason.
Finally, everybody approaches fandom and processing things differently. Some are overly positive up until the moment it finally becomes obvious there is no reason to be positive. Some are constantly negative as a barrier to getting hurt in case things don't go well. A message board is going to be a mix of both extremes and everything in between. Everyone gets an opinion. You don't have to agree with anyone else's and nobody else has to agree with yours.
dgrove10 asks: Can you rank the top 5 states that Eli and staff have had the most recruiting success? Seems like these commitments are coming from all over these days.
