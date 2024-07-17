2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 28th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
WhiteSox129 asks: I know you’re not a big fan of retired numbers and what not but pretend you have been given the ability at Mizzou to retire any numbers that haven’t been yet and put names on the ring of honor (or whatever it is called for football) and then say, “ok we are done for some time now.” Who would you finish it off with up through the 2023 season?
GD: You're right I'm against retired numbers. Missouri should not retire any more. They've recently put Chase Daniel, Brad Smith and Jeremy Maclin in. I think Sean Weatherspoon is in, but if he isn't, he should be. Chase Coffman needs to go up there. I'd put Michael Sam in at some point probably (he was SEC Defensive Player of the Year and he was significant beyond that). You could certainly consider Henry Josey and I think Cody Schrader belongs in at some point in time.
Bmorrow23 asks: I know you said that the Fresno State opening is one that Kirby Moore would naturally be interested in, and the timing does not work out for this season, but do you think that with a successful season and CFP appearance that Moore has even higher opportunities? Not that Fresno State isn't a major program, but I could see him shooting higher.
Suede on the Inside asks: Taking away personal motivations and whether the Fresno St HC job is better/worse than Mizzou OC--and this question isn't Kirby Moore specific--but, if someone has the goal to be a P4 (or even B10/SEC) head coach (and not saying Kirby does), it seems the P4/P5 coordinator route is just as good if not a better option/path.Looking at the head coaches from the SEC and B10, roughly 40% (13 of 34) had a head coaching job at a non-P4/P5 school before their first P4/P5 job. That number seems low to me since the logic suggest you need CEO experience before you can become a big time CEO. There's nuance here - for instance, the two biggest jobs in the B10 were internal hires which has value. Bottom line, and I'll use Blake Baker as an example: If he turns around LSU's defense, you could see his name pop up for HC jobs at Arky and Florida. Not saying those would be fits, but he will be a name.
GD: I think you have to prepare for this to be Kirby Moore's final season at Mizzou. He had at least one head coaching interview last year and I think he had more. There's no guarantee he takes whatever options he has this year, but you have to plan that way.
But the bottom line is the motivation and goals for every person are different. We can't put ourselves in Kirby Moore's head. I don't know what's really important to him or what his goals are. We've seen a decent number of coaches go from G5 head coach to P4 coordinator recently. There's some belief that's a better path to a P4 head coaching job. So maybe Moore doesn't want to go that G5 route. But we have no idea obviously.
As for the last part, there's no one specific path that works. Kirby Smart had never been a head coach and he's doing just fine. Billy Napier was one of the hottest G5 names in the country and he's on the hot seat. It's more about the person and the situation than about the path each individual takes to get there.
NeirCreekTiger asks: What would it take to get a “walk and talk” style of video for us this year? I’d pledge to not post for a year to make up for any headaches coming from such video.
