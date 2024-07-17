GD : You're right I'm against retired numbers. Missouri should not retire any more. They've recently put Chase Daniel, Brad Smith and Jeremy Maclin in. I think Sean Weatherspoon is in, but if he isn't, he should be. Chase Coffman needs to go up there. I'd put Michael Sam in at some point probably (he was SEC Defensive Player of the Year and he was significant beyond that). You could certainly consider Henry Josey and I think Cody Schrader belongs in at some point in time.

GD: I think you have to prepare for this to be Kirby Moore's final season at Mizzou. He had at least one head coaching interview last year and I think he had more. There's no guarantee he takes whatever options he has this year, but you have to plan that way.

But the bottom line is the motivation and goals for every person are different. We can't put ourselves in Kirby Moore's head. I don't know what's really important to him or what his goals are. We've seen a decent number of coaches go from G5 head coach to P4 coordinator recently. There's some belief that's a better path to a P4 head coaching job. So maybe Moore doesn't want to go that G5 route. But we have no idea obviously.

As for the last part, there's no one specific path that works. Kirby Smart had never been a head coach and he's doing just fine. Billy Napier was one of the hottest G5 names in the country and he's on the hot seat. It's more about the person and the situation than about the path each individual takes to get there.