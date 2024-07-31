GD: I think it has a lot to do with Lane Kiffin. He's a social media star. He's been around for a long time at high profile programs and everyone knows him. Eli Drinkwitz is doing a really good job and starting to gain a lot of traction, but he doesn't yet have the national name or respect Lane does. I'm not saying that's right or wrong, just that it's a fact.

I also think Ole Miss did incredibly well in the transfer portal. Mizzou did well, but Ole Miss took it to another level. I think they're very similar programs in very similar situations, but Ole Miss has been viewed more favorably by most this offseason.