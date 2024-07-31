2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 30th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MaukCityBlues asks: I heard you ask SEC Mike why the national consensus is that Ole Miss is a given to make the playoffs and Mizzou is not. Mike dodged the question, but why do you think that is? With my Mizzou tinted glasses, I don't quite understand it.
GD: I think it has a lot to do with Lane Kiffin. He's a social media star. He's been around for a long time at high profile programs and everyone knows him. Eli Drinkwitz is doing a really good job and starting to gain a lot of traction, but he doesn't yet have the national name or respect Lane does. I'm not saying that's right or wrong, just that it's a fact.
I also think Ole Miss did incredibly well in the transfer portal. Mizzou did well, but Ole Miss took it to another level. I think they're very similar programs in very similar situations, but Ole Miss has been viewed more favorably by most this offseason.
Dmefz2 asks: What's your best guess on the percentage of Mizzou's NIL deals that are at least plausibly legitimate vs ones that are simply pay for play?
GD: Most of them are pay for play. Not just at Mizzou, but everywhere. They're set up in a way that makes it legal, but if you're honest about it, that's what they are. Most of these kids are getting paid for tweets and Instagram posts. A lot of them are promoting the University. There are some legitimate NIL deals. Brady Cook and Luther Burden have quite a few of them. I'm sure there are others as well. But most of the country's NIL deals aren't really NIL. They're incentives that require almost nothing beyond being a college athlete.
Acrylic24 asks: Mizzou is in need of a 2025 opponent since we are no longer slated to play Miami (OH). Who would you like to see us play there? What is the most realistic option?
