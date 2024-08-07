2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 31st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
btalk52 asks: Hypothetically, what would a football national championship do for Mizzou in recruiting? I think a lot of people are still a bit surprised by the success Drink is having but would a national championship potentially push him into landing almost consistent top 10 classes in your opinion?
GD: I think it would assure Missouri maintains this current level of recruiting, which is regular top 15 or 20 classes. It might push them to a top ten class in the next couple years. But consistently? Pump the brakes there. Geography is always going to hurt the Tigers a little bit. Perennial top ten classes are reserved for about six or seven schools max. And the truth is, Missouri has a long way to go to catch up to those schools in terms of history and success.
Missouri fans are really excited about where the program is. You should be. There's a lot of hope for the future. But you can't put them in the perennial power conversation after one year in the top ten. You do that four or five years in a row, let's talk. And I know people don't want to hear that, but that's what it's going to take.
diehard78 asks: How many SEC teams do you think have at least a third of their fanbases believing they can win 10 games?
GD: All of them except Vandy and maybe Arkansas. And I'm not kidding. It's August. The fans of teams who have been good recently absolutely are convinced they'll stay there. The fans of teams who haven't absolutely are convinced this is the year they get there. It's what fandom is. It's illogical.
If you're asking me how many SEC teams I think could win ten games, I'd put that number at eight. I just don't see Oklahoma winning ten because the schedule is hard. Given some other teams' schedules, I think the Sooners could do it. But I think they just have too many good teams on the schedule to get there. But Alabama, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Mizzou, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss I think realistically can all look at their schedules and paint a path to ten wins.
SouthCountyTiger asks: What are the top 5 things you need to see Mizzou do to pull out a W when the Bears of Central Arkansas come to town in 2025???
