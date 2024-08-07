GD: I think it would assure Missouri maintains this current level of recruiting, which is regular top 15 or 20 classes. It might push them to a top ten class in the next couple years. But consistently? Pump the brakes there. Geography is always going to hurt the Tigers a little bit. Perennial top ten classes are reserved for about six or seven schools max. And the truth is, Missouri has a long way to go to catch up to those schools in terms of history and success.

Missouri fans are really excited about where the program is. You should be. There's a lot of hope for the future. But you can't put them in the perennial power conversation after one year in the top ten. You do that four or five years in a row, let's talk. And I know people don't want to hear that, but that's what it's going to take.