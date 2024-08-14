PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 32nd Edition

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Jjsinger1 asks: Will the stats from every playoff game count towards the record books like bowl games? And if so, how far into the playoff would Mizzou have to go for you to think the single season yardage records for a QB, WR and RB would be broken this year?

GD: I would assume they will. Which will make records a little tougher to value. Per game averages will probably be a better way to assess who was really the best. But that's happened in all sports. Hell, Roger Maris had an asterisk for a long time and that was 53 years ago. The NFL has lengthened its season by almost 50%.

The most games a team can play is 16. That would include a conference title game and three playoff games or no conference title game and four playoff games. To get the single season rushing record held by Cody Schrader, someone would have to average 102 yards per game over 16 games. I just don't see that happening on this team.

The receiving record is 1781 by Danario Alexander. If Missouri played 15 or 16 games is it possible Luther Burden could get there? Yeah. But I don't think it's likely.

The passing record is 4,355 yards by Chase Daniel in 2008. It sounds wild, but this one is probably the most attainable. Daniel did that in 14 games, averaging 311 per game. That's an impressive number, but four players did it just last year. If you expand the schedule to 16 games, you're looking at 272.25 yards per game to set the record. There were 20 quarterbacks who did that last year. I don't think it will happen, but it's not impossible.


rmotigers asks: How realistic of a shot does Burden have at winning the Heisman?

GD: Not great. There's been one receiver to win it in the last 32 years. In his Heisman season, DeVonta Smith had 1856 yards and 23 touchdowns receiving. He also ran for a touchdown, averaged 21.5 yards returning punts and scored a touchdown and returned four kickoffs. That's what it takes. Burden not only has to lead the country in receiving yards and score an absolute minimum of 15 touchdowns, but he's also got to be a factor in the return game. And Missouri has to make the College Football Playoff. If all of that happens, he might have a chance. But the thing is, if Burden puts up monster numbers, it probably means Brady Cook put up monster numbers too. And the quarterback of a playoff team is much more likely to win it than the receiver. Even the year Smith won it, Mac Jones finished third. The Heisman voters got it right that year. Most years they don't.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Drinkwitzisourking asks: If you were a betting man, would you feel more comfortable betting the tigers to make the playoffs or the chiefs to make the SB?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy8yMDI0LW1hY2Fkb29kbGVzLW1haWxiYWctMzJuZC1lZGl0aW9u IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRjIwMjQtbWFjYWRv b2RsZXMtbWFpbGJhZy0zMm5kLWVkaXRpb24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzExOSZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=