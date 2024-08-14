2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 32nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Jjsinger1 asks: Will the stats from every playoff game count towards the record books like bowl games? And if so, how far into the playoff would Mizzou have to go for you to think the single season yardage records for a QB, WR and RB would be broken this year?
GD: I would assume they will. Which will make records a little tougher to value. Per game averages will probably be a better way to assess who was really the best. But that's happened in all sports. Hell, Roger Maris had an asterisk for a long time and that was 53 years ago. The NFL has lengthened its season by almost 50%.
The most games a team can play is 16. That would include a conference title game and three playoff games or no conference title game and four playoff games. To get the single season rushing record held by Cody Schrader, someone would have to average 102 yards per game over 16 games. I just don't see that happening on this team.
The receiving record is 1781 by Danario Alexander. If Missouri played 15 or 16 games is it possible Luther Burden could get there? Yeah. But I don't think it's likely.
The passing record is 4,355 yards by Chase Daniel in 2008. It sounds wild, but this one is probably the most attainable. Daniel did that in 14 games, averaging 311 per game. That's an impressive number, but four players did it just last year. If you expand the schedule to 16 games, you're looking at 272.25 yards per game to set the record. There were 20 quarterbacks who did that last year. I don't think it will happen, but it's not impossible.
rmotigers asks: How realistic of a shot does Burden have at winning the Heisman?
GD: Not great. There's been one receiver to win it in the last 32 years. In his Heisman season, DeVonta Smith had 1856 yards and 23 touchdowns receiving. He also ran for a touchdown, averaged 21.5 yards returning punts and scored a touchdown and returned four kickoffs. That's what it takes. Burden not only has to lead the country in receiving yards and score an absolute minimum of 15 touchdowns, but he's also got to be a factor in the return game. And Missouri has to make the College Football Playoff. If all of that happens, he might have a chance. But the thing is, if Burden puts up monster numbers, it probably means Brady Cook put up monster numbers too. And the quarterback of a playoff team is much more likely to win it than the receiver. Even the year Smith won it, Mac Jones finished third. The Heisman voters got it right that year. Most years they don't.
Drinkwitzisourking asks: If you were a betting man, would you feel more comfortable betting the tigers to make the playoffs or the chiefs to make the SB?
