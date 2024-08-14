GD: I would assume they will. Which will make records a little tougher to value. Per game averages will probably be a better way to assess who was really the best. But that's happened in all sports. Hell, Roger Maris had an asterisk for a long time and that was 53 years ago. The NFL has lengthened its season by almost 50%.

The most games a team can play is 16. That would include a conference title game and three playoff games or no conference title game and four playoff games. To get the single season rushing record held by Cody Schrader, someone would have to average 102 yards per game over 16 games. I just don't see that happening on this team.

The receiving record is 1781 by Danario Alexander. If Missouri played 15 or 16 games is it possible Luther Burden could get there? Yeah. But I don't think it's likely.

The passing record is 4,355 yards by Chase Daniel in 2008. It sounds wild, but this one is probably the most attainable. Daniel did that in 14 games, averaging 311 per game. That's an impressive number, but four players did it just last year. If you expand the schedule to 16 games, you're looking at 272.25 yards per game to set the record. There were 20 quarterbacks who did that last year. I don't think it will happen, but it's not impossible.



