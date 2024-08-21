GD: Absolutely. Virtually every scholarship player should see the field against Murray State. Maybe Buffalo too. Basically at this point, the freshmen fall into two categories. The first category is guys that you're evaluating in the first four games to see if they can help you past that. You might as well play them in at least a couple of those games and then you're delaying the decision by a month. The second category is guys they're pretty sure won't skip the redshirt already. Even those guys, when you get the chance, you should give them a little bit of action. First, they might surprise you. Second, it keeps them more engaged. They work just as hard as the starters. Reward them with a little bit of playing time when you can. If they know there's a good chance of that, it's likely they're working harder in practice and the weight room every day.

As far as Nwaneri goes, I think I'm changing my tune. I'm not at all sure he plays in more than four games. It's possible, but less likely than I originally thought. I think Lacy, Cruchfield and Dendy are almost certainly redshirting off your list.