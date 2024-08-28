2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 34th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Drinkwitzisourking asks: Would you rather make the playoff and lose to kU or be on the border and not make the CFP (kU does not make it either)?
GD: It's a good question. I said last week I can't imagine why any Mizzou fan would want to play Kansas in the playoff. The potential risk just outweighs the reward for me. But would losing to the Jayhawks be better than not making it at all? There's a legitimate argument on both sides. I think ultimately you want the spot in the playoff to say you've been there. But I understand--especially if you live in Kansas City--if you think differently.
jloeffler3737 asks: you have to choose 5 food items from 5 different Columbia restaurants to make one mega dish. What are you picking
GD: So I''m' a little confused by the question. Am I combining all the things to make one single thing I'm eating? Or am I taking five different things and putting them on a plate for my meal? The second one is simple so that's what I'm going with. If you just mean I'm making a stew with five different things, honestly, I don't know about that.
For an appetizer, I want Brock's green pepper rings from Murry's. I'd never had them until my wife convinced me to try them. They honestly didn't sound great, even though I like green peppers. They were great.
Then I want a Billiards burger. I know it's basic and maybe boring, but it's great. Give me the portobello fries from D Rowe's and a salad from Pizza Tree (they have great salads). The dessert is a slice of Italian cream cake from Pasta la Fata. If I can have something to drink with it, I want a Snapper from Logboat. That's about the perfect Columbia meal in my book.
UncleBuck44 asks: What under-the-radar player will surprise a lot of people & play a somewhat big role at times this year?For reference, last year I would say Speedy Johnson is a good example. Not huge numbers but he was a big play threat and he was PFF’s highest graded P5 freshman WR.
