GD : The NFL player is almost always Patrick Mahomes. That's not being a homer, it's common sense. The college player? I haven't really seen enough yet of most of the country, but give me a dominant pass rusher. Whoever the best defensive end in the country is, I'd take that guy.

GD: They're good enough to. They probably won't because nobody ever has and it's really hard to do.

The best Super Bowl was the first one. I watched it with my son and it was the first one. That one's always different. The Philadelphia one was probably the best game, but I didn't enjoy it quite as much as the first one.

The best playoff game didn't even lead to a Super Bowl. It was the 13 seconds game against the Bills. I was there...along with whoever else didn't leave the stadium...which definitely wasn't everybody.