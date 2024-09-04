Advertisement
Published Sep 4, 2024
2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 35th Edition
Gabe DeArmond  •  PowerMizzou
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

mglassma asks: If you could add one NFL player to this Missouri roster who would it be? If you could add one College football player to this Missouri roster who would it be?

GD: The NFL player is almost always Patrick Mahomes. That's not being a homer, it's common sense. The college player? I haven't really seen enough yet of most of the country, but give me a dominant pass rusher. Whoever the best defensive end in the country is, I'd take that guy.

Jami9700 asks: Will the Chiefs 3 peat?Which Chiefs SB was your favorite to watch?Which Chiefs playoff game was your favorite to watch?

GD: They're good enough to. They probably won't because nobody ever has and it's really hard to do.

The best Super Bowl was the first one. I watched it with my son and it was the first one. That one's always different. The Philadelphia one was probably the best game, but I didn't enjoy it quite as much as the first one.

The best playoff game didn't even lead to a Super Bowl. It was the 13 seconds game against the Bills. I was there...along with whoever else didn't leave the stadium...which definitely wasn't everybody.

cluvisme737 asks: I know you want a bye for the playoffs. I’m assuming the athletic department would love a home playoff game for the revenue. So my question does the money get broken up evenly throughout the playoffs or does the home teams in the first round pocket a nice boost.

