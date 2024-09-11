2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 36th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Tiger Cruise asks: What is the biggest difference you have seen from Blake Baker to Corey Batoon?
GD: I don't even know if I've really seen what Batoon wants to do on defense so far. It's been base defense, almost no blitzing because that's all the first two opponents have required. It's way too soon to make any sort of judgment or comparison. The biggest difference is their personalities. Guys describe Batoon as pretty laid back. He's got that Hawaii mentality. Nobody would describe Baker that way. But as far as on the field, let's wait a few weeks till we see Batoon call a defense in a game that isn't over when it starts.
07MIZZOU11 asks: Pinkel and Co. used to have a set plan/order of plays they'd ran. Do you think that's what's kinda happened those far? It feels like 90% of the reads have all been predetermined: forced passes, quick passes with no pressure, limited reads, etc. Especially with the new headsets... Batoon sees something and says what to do.Once the playbook opens up do you think some of Cook's passing woes might subside? He got better last year when the playbook opened, this weekend should clear this up a bit.
GD: Most staffs script some plays at the beginning of the game. The usual number is about 15, but that probably varies. And all reads are predetermined. There's a place a play is supposed to go. If that's open, that's where it goes. If not, it goes somewhere else. There aren't really plays where you tell the QB, "Just look around and throw to the open guy." I mean in the end that's what they all do. But there's an order to the reads. If the first read is open, you never get to the second or third.
I'm going to push back again on your last paragraph. Cook isn't having passing woes. He's missed a few. That's what happens. Rarely do you see anyone play a perfect game. I know people think I'm joking, but I'm not. With the return of the video game, I think people believe it's realistic to score on every drive and shut out every opponent and win national titles while never being challenged. It just isn't. Your standard in watching games cannot be perfection or literally every player in the history of sport is going to fall short.
Bmorrow23 asks: Gabe, in your opinion what is the key to winning Saturday? Controlling the offensive line, or containing Castellanos? Basically do you think their RBs are good enough to beat us, or is Castellanos' scrambling ability the bigger threat?
