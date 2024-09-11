PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 36th Edition

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Tiger Cruise asks: What is the biggest difference you have seen from Blake Baker to Corey Batoon?

GD: I don't even know if I've really seen what Batoon wants to do on defense so far. It's been base defense, almost no blitzing because that's all the first two opponents have required. It's way too soon to make any sort of judgment or comparison. The biggest difference is their personalities. Guys describe Batoon as pretty laid back. He's got that Hawaii mentality. Nobody would describe Baker that way. But as far as on the field, let's wait a few weeks till we see Batoon call a defense in a game that isn't over when it starts.

07MIZZOU11 asks: Pinkel and Co. used to have a set plan/order of plays they'd ran. Do you think that's what's kinda happened those far? It feels like 90% of the reads have all been predetermined: forced passes, quick passes with no pressure, limited reads, etc. Especially with the new headsets... Batoon sees something and says what to do.Once the playbook opens up do you think some of Cook's passing woes might subside? He got better last year when the playbook opened, this weekend should clear this up a bit.

GD: Most staffs script some plays at the beginning of the game. The usual number is about 15, but that probably varies. And all reads are predetermined. There's a place a play is supposed to go. If that's open, that's where it goes. If not, it goes somewhere else. There aren't really plays where you tell the QB, "Just look around and throw to the open guy." I mean in the end that's what they all do. But there's an order to the reads. If the first read is open, you never get to the second or third.

I'm going to push back again on your last paragraph. Cook isn't having passing woes. He's missed a few. That's what happens. Rarely do you see anyone play a perfect game. I know people think I'm joking, but I'm not. With the return of the video game, I think people believe it's realistic to score on every drive and shut out every opponent and win national titles while never being challenged. It just isn't. Your standard in watching games cannot be perfection or literally every player in the history of sport is going to fall short.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Bmorrow23 asks: Gabe, in your opinion what is the key to winning Saturday? Controlling the offensive line, or containing Castellanos? Basically do you think their RBs are good enough to beat us, or is Castellanos' scrambling ability the bigger threat?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy8yMDI0LW1hY2Fkb29kbGVzLW1haWxiYWctMzZ0aC1lZGl0aW9u IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRjIwMjQtbWFjYWRv b2RsZXMtbWFpbGJhZy0zNnRoLWVkaXRpb24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzExOSZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=