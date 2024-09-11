GD : I don't even know if I've really seen what Batoon wants to do on defense so far. It's been base defense, almost no blitzing because that's all the first two opponents have required. It's way too soon to make any sort of judgment or comparison. The biggest difference is their personalities. Guys describe Batoon as pretty laid back. He's got that Hawaii mentality. Nobody would describe Baker that way. But as far as on the field, let's wait a few weeks till we see Batoon call a defense in a game that isn't over when it starts.

GD: Most staffs script some plays at the beginning of the game. The usual number is about 15, but that probably varies. And all reads are predetermined. There's a place a play is supposed to go. If that's open, that's where it goes. If not, it goes somewhere else. There aren't really plays where you tell the QB, "Just look around and throw to the open guy." I mean in the end that's what they all do. But there's an order to the reads. If the first read is open, you never get to the second or third.

I'm going to push back again on your last paragraph. Cook isn't having passing woes. He's missed a few. That's what happens. Rarely do you see anyone play a perfect game. I know people think I'm joking, but I'm not. With the return of the video game, I think people believe it's realistic to score on every drive and shut out every opponent and win national titles while never being challenged. It just isn't. Your standard in watching games cannot be perfection or literally every player in the history of sport is going to fall short.