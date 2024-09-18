2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 37th Edition

GD: I always answer questions like this by saying I can't do anything before about 1988. I didn't watch any of those teams, or at least don't remember them. So it's not fair for me to say whether Ed Travis or John Clay or Howard Richards should be on this list because I have no reference for it. So in the last 35 years or so, I think I'd go with AJ Ricker, Mitch Morse, Justin Britt, Craig Heimburger and Tony Palmer. Others under consideration were Evan Boehm, Rob Riti, Rob Droege, Tyler Luellen and Connor McGovern. And, yes, I'm sure I missed a couple.