2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 37th Edition

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mrw914 asks: What’s your all time Mizzou OL?
GD: I always answer questions like this by saying I can't do anything before about 1988. I didn't watch any of those teams, or at least don't remember them. So it's not fair for me to say whether Ed Travis or John Clay or Howard Richards should be on this list because I have no reference for it. So in the last 35 years or so, I think I'd go with AJ Ricker, Mitch Morse, Justin Britt, Craig Heimburger and Tony Palmer. Others under consideration were Evan Boehm, Rob Riti, Rob Droege, Tyler Luellen and Connor McGovern. And, yes, I'm sure I missed a couple.
Bmorrow23 asks: When are you going to have Laura Rutledge on State of the Tigers?
GD: Maybe next week. Maybe the week after. Maybe never. Just keep watching.