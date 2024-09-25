GD: Texas A&M might not because Marcel Reed has played pretty well. Alabama certainly wouldn't give up Jalen Milroe. Taylen Green at Arkansas is a maybe and I haven't seen Michael Hawkins at Oklahoma yet, so I'm not sure there. South Carolina really likes LaNorris Sellers I think. The other three certainly would. So that's three yes, four potentially and one no.

And that's why I'm still pretty bullish on Mizzou's chances at a 10- or 11-win season. It's not just that a lot of the teams Missouri plays the rest of the way are mediocre or worse; it's that the weakness of those teams is on offense. We all acknowledge Missouri''s offense has sputtered. Nobody's arguing that. But who do you look at on the schedule and think "They're gonna have to score 35 to win that game?" Here are the national ranks in terms of total offense and scoring offense for the rest of the teams on the Tigers' schedule:

Texas A&M: 53/62

Auburn: 27/32

UMASS: 102/115

Alabama: 24/6

Oklahoma: 119/77

Mississippi State: 67/62

South Carolina: 87/41

Arkansas: 8/20

The only teams arguably better than Mizzou on offense so far (and it's pretty close) are Arkansas and Alabama. Even as poorly as it seems like Missouri's offense is playing, it's definitively been better than six of the eight teams left on the schedule. If Missouri can fix one thing--finishing a few more drives--there's no reason to lower your expectations for the season. Seven of the eight teams left are imminently beatable.