GD : We usually get closer to the end of the mailbag before I have no idea how to answer a question. But we just started it with a bang today. I'd like to have some idea what I'm making before I give you an answer. Peanut butter is the best flavor, but I don't want it on a potato. An onion makes almost anything better, but I don't want it in a milkshake. There's no universal ingredient.

GD: The answer to this question depends on two things: What do you value and what team do you like? Statistically, Mahomes is going to blow anything Tom Brady did out of the water. Like it's legitimately not going to be close. Brady has 3.4 times as many games in his career as Mahomes. He's got 3.1 times as many passing yards, 2.8 times as many touchdown passes, 3.28 times as many wins and 3.6 times as many interceptions. In other words, Mahomes is better in every category on a per game basis. He's also got a better winning percentage.

Brady has seven Super Bowls in 23 seasons, a little less than one every three years. So far, Mahomes has two in six seasons, right at one every three years. Obviously he's got a long way to go to catch Brady. Will he play long enough to win seven? Probably not, but maybe. Especially if he wins one with what everybody has said is the worst team he's been on so far (ironically, it's the best defense he's ever played with, which was a key to some of Brady's wins too).

I think Mahomes is a better quarterback. I don't really think it's close. I think there are other guys who were better quarterbacks than Brady too. But none of them have ever won like Brady. Mahomes has to get four or five to be in the conversation because most simplify it to "How many championships did you win?" If he wins five, his numbers will be far enough beyond Brady that you can definitely make an argument. You won't win it with everybody, but you can make it. And some will still say, "They played twice in the playoffs and Brady won both times so I don't care how many Mahomes wins, he's never going to be Brady."