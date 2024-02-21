2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 8th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mutigerscott asks: What, if any, Major change do you see happening to how the NIL is administered nationwide in the next year? And why do you see this change being made?PS - you & your staff have to love all the craziness with Mizzou Soorts the last year. Man, you can’t set your phone down for an hour without something major happening.
GD: I get a version of this question every week and I have no idea. But I've decided it doesn't really matter. The rules and the system are going to be whatever they are. And it's everyone's job to do the best they can to compete under whatever they are at the time (i.e. find loopholes to cheat to force them to create new rules). But whatever the rules are, people are still watching and they still care more than ever and nothing college sports can do is going to change that. So whatever system they want to put in place, go ahead and do it and we'll carry on. Because nothing can slow down the machine that is football fandom in America.
On the second, we like activity. We could do without things like this week honestly. Every now and then a slow week is okay.
seventhchildfifthson asks: Does Jon Sundvold have anything to do with Mizzou, beyond being a fan, former player?
GD: He calls some Missouri games for SEC Network. But other than that, not really. He's still around town obviously. But he hasn't been on the BOC for a couple of years and is mostly just an observer like the rest of us.
M-Ernst asks: Who is Robin Wenneker?
GD: A long-time Mizzou fan who is on the Board of Curators (I think she's now the chair) who has become the target of ridiculous and uncivil attacks from Mizzou fans on Twitter.
MIZ...SEC asks: Do you agree that DRF got pushed out?Do you agree that Drink is the most powerful employee in the Athletic Department?Going back a year, are you more amazed with Drink’s rise or Gates’ fall and how much did those two things play into DRF leaving?
