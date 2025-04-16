2025 Mizzou football transfer portal central

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
As Missouri puts more focus into production over potential, the Tigers will have another stretch of weeks to retool for the 2025 season.
The spring transfer portal window opens Wednesday and runs through April 25. Across those days, non-graduate players will officially enter their names into the portal, and even after it closes, the transfer portal will still holds players looking for new schools.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed the media after spring practice with positive remarks around his roster, but he also recognized the team would los up to eight players to the second transfer window.
As of Thursday, Missouri has 80 scholarship players, with a total of 97 players on its roster. The Tigers currently have eight open roster spots for the 2025 season.
Transfer timeline
April 1: Quarterback Drew Pyne enters transfer portal.
April 7: Pyne commits to Bowling Green.
April 9: Defensive end Jahkai Lang announces intentions of entering the transfer portal.
April 10: Linebacker Mikai Gbayor enters the transfer portal. Cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne announces his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
April 14: Center Talan Chandler announces his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
April 15: Defensive end Eddie Kelly Jr. announces his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
April 16: Chandler, Kelly and Lang enter the transfer portal. Gbayor commits to North Carolina. Walk-on quarterback Brett Brown entered the transfer portal, but he later deleted his announcement.
April 17: Wayne, running back Austyn Dendy and walk-on running back Bryce Jackson entered the transfer portal.
April 18: Iowa transfer tight end Gavin Hoffman commits to Missouri.
Biggest needs
Despite losing some notable players to the portal in the winter, Missouri did a great job addressing its top needs and currently has the No. 4 overall class in the transfer team rankings.
The Tigers have only signed one defensive lineman so far this transfer cycle so expect them to be major players in the defensive tackle market once the portal opens. Don't be surprised if Missouri pursues cornerbacks, receivers, offensive tackles or even a linebacker.
