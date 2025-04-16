2025 Mizzou football transfer portal central

Advertisement

As Missouri puts more focus into production over potential, the Tigers will have another stretch of weeks to retool for the 2025 season. The spring transfer portal window opens Wednesday and runs through April 25. Across those days, non-graduate players will officially enter their names into the portal, and even after it closes, the transfer portal will still holds players looking for new schools.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed the media after spring practice with positive remarks around his roster, but he also recognized the team would los up to eight players to the second transfer window. As of Thursday, Missouri has 80 scholarship players, with a total of 97 players on its roster. The Tigers currently have eight open roster spots for the 2025 season.

Transfer timeline

Biggest needs

Despite losing some notable players to the portal in the winter, Missouri did a great job addressing its top needs and currently has the No. 4 overall class in the transfer team rankings. The Tigers have only signed one defensive lineman so far this transfer cycle so expect them to be major players in the defensive tackle market once the portal opens. Don't be surprised if Missouri pursues cornerbacks, receivers, offensive tackles or even a linebacker.