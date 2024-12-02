2025 OT Lamont Rogers decommits from Mizzou

The announcement that loomed for months was finally publicized. Lamont Rogers backed off his verbal commitment to Missouri on Monday. The Mesquite (Tex.) Horn four-star was the Tigers' highest-rated offensive line recruit -- No. 11 at offensive tackle -- this cycle.

Rogers took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M, the favorite to land his commitment, on Oct. 5, when the Aggies defeated the Tigers 41-10 at Kyle Field. Two weeks later, he made a late arrival to an unofficial visit at Missouri for the homecoming game against Auburn. "I'm pretty confident he's all in," Missouri commit Jack Lange said in October. "Obviously, I don't know anything behind the scenes, but just from our conversations that we've had, just how he was talking on the visit, I could just tell he was very comfortable at Mizzou. That's a plus."

Word circled Rogers would visit Texas A&M for the LSU game Oct. 26, the weekend after Missouri defeated Auburn, but Rogers didn't visit College Station then. Yet he returned to Kyle Field twice following his Missouri visit with trips Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 30. The Tigers attempted to get Rogers back on campus Nov. 9 for their bout with Oklahoma, but the four-star didn't make the trip.

Rogers ranked as the Tigers' second-best recruit behind four-star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode, who also announced his commitment to Missouri in July. With Rogers out of the fold, four-star safety Charles Bass is now the second-highest ranked recruit for the Tigers. With the early signing period opening Dec. 4, Missouri now has three offensive line commits in the Class of 2025.

Class of 2025 Offensive Line Commits Jack Lange previously ranked 178th in the Rivals250 before the November update. Name Position Stars Rivals250 Jack Lange OT 4 103 Henry Fenuku OG 4 N/A Keiton Jones OT 3 N/A