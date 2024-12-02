2025 OT Lamont Rogers decommits from Mizzou

The announcement that loomed for months was finally publicized.
Lamont Rogers backed off his verbal commitment to Missouri on Monday. The Mesquite (Tex.) Horn four-star was the Tigers' highest-rated offensive line recruit -- No. 11 at offensive tackle -- this cycle.
Rogers took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M, the favorite to land his commitment, on Oct. 5, when the Aggies defeated the Tigers 41-10 at Kyle Field. Two weeks later, he made a late arrival to an unofficial visit at Missouri for the homecoming game against Auburn.
"I'm pretty confident he's all in," Missouri commit Jack Lange said in October. "Obviously, I don't know anything behind the scenes, but just from our conversations that we've had, just how he was talking on the visit, I could just tell he was very comfortable at Mizzou. That's a plus."
Word circled Rogers would visit Texas A&M for the LSU game Oct. 26, the weekend after Missouri defeated Auburn, but Rogers didn't visit College Station then. Yet he returned to Kyle Field twice following his Missouri visit with trips Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Tigers attempted to get Rogers back on campus Nov. 9 for their bout with Oklahoma, but the four-star didn't make the trip.
Rogers ranked as the Tigers' second-best recruit behind four-star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode, who also announced his commitment to Missouri in July. With Rogers out of the fold, four-star safety Charles Bass is now the second-highest ranked recruit for the Tigers.
With the early signing period opening Dec. 4, Missouri now has three offensive line commits in the Class of 2025.
Missouri dropped five spots in the Recruiting Team Rankings on Monday. Rogers became the fifth player in the 2025 class to decommit from the program, joining offensive lineman Julian Marks, who committed as a defensive lineman, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, safety Dyllon Williams and defensive end Joshua Lewis.
The Tigers made a late run at LSU commit Carius Curne, but the four-star offensive guard returned to Death Valley for an unofficial visit Saturday. Defensive line coach AL Davis and offensive line coach Brandon Jones led that recruitment.
Missouri also reached out to three-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown, following the Class of 2025 recruit's decommitment from UCF. Brown is not enrolling early, so he could take his time with his decision.