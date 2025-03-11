2026 CB Carsen Eloms plans Mizzou official visit after Junior Day trip

Visits to Missouri and Vanderbilt are coming up for four-star running back Kaydin Jones.
Missouri hosted multiple unoffered recruits, and one running back left with his second scholarship.
Here’s the weekly look back at all the Missouri Tiger sports we didn’t cover in person and links to what we did.
Class of 2027 four-star Quentin Burrell spent ample time with Jacob Peeler during first Missouri visit.
Missouri coach Dennis Gates held a press conference Tuesday ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Nashville.
Visits to Missouri and Vanderbilt are coming up for four-star running back Kaydin Jones.
Missouri hosted multiple unoffered recruits, and one running back left with his second scholarship.
Here’s the weekly look back at all the Missouri Tiger sports we didn’t cover in person and links to what we did.