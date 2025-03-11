Watch: Dennis Gates and Caleb Grill at March 11 press conference

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Here is the full video from Tuesday's press conference with Dennis Gates and Caleb Grill as Missouri gets ready for a trip to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.
Dennis Gates
Caleb Grill
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.