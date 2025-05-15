What D'Montae Tims' decommitment means for Mizzou

D'Montae Tims didn't remain locked in with Missouri for long.
The Class of 2026 three-star safety backed off his pledge to the Tigers on Thursday after committing April 4. Tims announced his commitment to Missouri two days after visiting, raving about his relationship with safeties coach Jacob Yoro.
"He's up front. He's going to keep it real with you. He's not going to sugarcoat nothing," Tims said in February. "From my first impression, I feel like he's a good coach, but me getting to know him more and more, me being around him, me seeing him close to the guys when I get up there, that's going to solidify everything."
Missouri will remain in the mix for Tims, who's scheduled to officially visit June 20-22. Louisville and Vanderbilt were both heavily involved in his recruitment when he announced his commitment as well, setting an official visit with the Commodores for June 13-15.
"He has had a busy spring and could be curious about additional programs, visits going forward," national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said.
Tims marked the second Class of 2026 commitment for Missouri at the time, joining three-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr., a longtime target who pledged in December. Four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar committed shortly after Tims on April 18.
Tims began his own public recruiting efforts in April, pulling for in-state five-star Jackson Cantwell, who had Missouri among his top schools at the time. Cantwell ended up choosing Miami (FL) on Tuesday.
Yoro has five other defensive back scheduled for official visit for May and June: Bradley Brown, Jowell Combay, Tony Forney Jr., Jayden McGregory and DJ Williams. After missing on multiple targets late into the 2025 class, Yoro has stayed busy in his first full offseason as the safeties coach.
