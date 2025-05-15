What D'Montae Tims' decommitment means for Mizzou

D'Montae Tims didn't remain locked in with Missouri for long.

The Class of 2026 three-star safety backed off his pledge to the Tigers on Thursday after committing April 4. Tims announced his commitment to Missouri two days after visiting, raving about his relationship with safeties coach Jacob Yoro.

"He's up front. He's going to keep it real with you. He's not going to sugarcoat nothing," Tims said in February. "From my first impression, I feel like he's a good coach, but me getting to know him more and more, me being around him, me seeing him close to the guys when I get up there, that's going to solidify everything."

Missouri will remain in the mix for Tims, who's scheduled to officially visit June 20-22. Louisville and Vanderbilt were both heavily involved in his recruitment when he announced his commitment as well, setting an official visit with the Commodores for June 13-15.

"He has had a busy spring and could be curious about additional programs, visits going forward," national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said.