Versatile Florida DB D'Montae Tims decommits from Missouri

One of the Sunshine State's offseason risers is back on the market.

Seffner (Fla.) Armwood secondary prospect D'Montae Tims is no longer committed to the Missouri Tigers.

"I'm decommitting today," he told Rivals. "I’m just reopening my recruitment...Exploring my options."

Tims collected several scholarship offers into the New Year and initially pledged to the Tigers in early April. He says the program will remain among those under consideration moving forward.

In the meantime, the three-star talent will be in the Peach State over the weekend, expected to visit both Georgia and Georgia Tech while in the area.

The rising-senior, who helped Armwood High to a 12-1 record in 2024, also reports increased interest from programs like Texas A&M, Miami and Florida State, among others.