2026 DBs Tony Forney Jr., Jayden McGregory name Mizzou to top schools lists

As official visits get going Friday, Missouri saw two defensive back targets name it to top schools lists. Class of 2026 nickel corner Tony Forney Jr. announced a Top 5 of Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin on Thursday. Forney, who picked up an offer from Missouri in January, will officially visit this weekend.

Tigers safeties coach Jacob Yoro and linebackers coach Derek Nicholson both paid visits to see Forney and four-star safety Jowell Combay, another top Marietta (Ga.) Kell target set to visit for the first time this weekend. "I feel like me and Jowell feel very good about Mizzou as a school and with the coaches, because we talk about them a lot," Forney said in February.

Jayden McGregory, who is more closed with discussing recruiting updates, also named Missouri to his top group along with Kansas, Louisville and Minnesota on Wednesday. The three-star safety visited Missouri in November and for a spring practice in March. Yoro also went to see the former four-star this offseason at West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley High School. Special teams coordinator Erik Link, who assists in recruiting Iowa prospect, is helping Yoro with McGregory.

Additionally, linebacker Braxton Lindsey announced a Top 4 of Arkansas, Miami (FL), Missouri and Oklahoma ahead of his first official visit of the summer Friday. The four-star linebacker added an offer from the Tigers in mid-April. "I like to think that I can play a lot of the defense," Lindsey said in December. "I think I can cover, pass rush, great open-field tackling. ... They think I could be a good edge, maybe hybrid linebacker."