2026 four-star QB Gavin Sidwar commits to Mizzou after first visit

Advertisement

Sidwar passed for 31 touchdowns and 2,747 yards on a 67% completion rate (220-for-318), leading Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College High School to a 10-1 record during his junior campaign. He only threw six interceptions. The No. 6 recruit in Pennsylvania, Sidwar has worked under quarterbacks coach Tim Taggart at La Salle and outside of school. Taggart is also the personal coach of Zollers, who Missouri signed out of Royersford (Pa.) Spring Ford in the 2025 class. "If you ask me, somebody like Tom Brady was very mobile in the pocket," Taggart said in February. "He was able to manipulate the pocket, move in the pocket, extend plays, just enough time to be able to get the ball out of his hands. Gavin's very similar. ... He's looking to throw first and then react to running."

Sidwar, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal caller, spent over two hours breaking down plays similar to ones he runs at La Salle with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore on Thursday. Sidwar also acknowledged the advantages of having a quarterbacks coach like Sean Gleeson. "He's training specific to things QBs need to be prepared for in games," Sidwar said. "That's exactly how I've approached my development as a QB. If it didn't apply to an actual game, then I didn't train or practice it." Missouri's presence in Pennsylvania is being felt, and assistant offensive line coach Jack Abercrombie plays a huge part in that. "Jack's a big part," Taggart said in January. "Not a lot of people understand these under-the-radar coaches, younger coaches, guys that are maybe lower-end assistances. They're the ones that have a lot of the big-time relationships and connections. "They do a lot of the dirty work behind the scenes, where they're studying, watching all the film of all these guys, and they're trying to find the diamonds in the rough. They're trying to use their connections and everything, and it's paying off big time for programs like Mizzou."