2026 four-star WR Jabari Brady commits to Mizzou

Another wideout will leave Florida for Missouri. Class of 2026 four-star Jabari Brady verbally committed to the Tigers on Saturday. Brady, the No. 54 recruit in Florida, chose Missouri over Nebraska and North Carolina among other Power Four offers. Brady made his first visit to Missouri in March for a spring practice, joining fellow four-star and friend Mason James, who also officially visited the same weekend. A longtime target of Tigers wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler, Brady marked the first pass-catcher to pledge to Missouri in the current cycle. "The wide receiver group, they're all family," Brady said in late March. "There's not one guy that isn't supporting each other. They're all hard workers."

Brady and his mother received an in-school visit from Peeler in January, giving the Navy All-American Bowl participant an opportunity to connect with coach who offered him a year prior. During his official visit in late May, Brady got even more one-on-one time with Peeler, including a day around the coach's family. "Not really everybody can meet a receiver coach's family and them be cool with that stuff," the Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch wideout said. "I really like how he he's a person that is going to tell you the truth about everything. He's not going to show you glitter and glatter and tell you stuff that you want to hear. He's going to tell you something you need to hear."

Brady once ranked No. 21 overall in the 2026 class, but over the past year, he's dropped out of the Rivals250, while last ranked No. 124 before the summer. The No. 38 ranked wideout has garnered 41 offers, with his most recent coming from Michigan. "Florida receivers are always going to have that dog in them," Brady said in early March. "Down here, it's a dog-eat-dog world, so you got to get what's yours and get what's earned. I feel like we have that edge to us, and we always go and try to get the position that we always wanted in our life."

While momentum with Nebraska and Oklahoma cooled in recent weeks, Missouri made a splash with Brady during his first official visit of the summer. Brady won't be taking his other visits. The Tigers moved to three commitments, with Brady joining linebacker Keenan Harris and quarterback Gavin Sidwar. "Jabari is a big target that knows how to get open," Sidwar said. "He can make difficult catches on 1-on-1 balls. Very dependable and consistent. He's one of the best wide receivers on the OT7 circuit. He's a great kid, too."

Scouting Report

National recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr.: Brady has become a polarizing prospect relative to the early expectations he garnered as an elite two-way underclassman in South Florida. The safety samples and ball skills combined with his size for legitimate intrigue as the offer list exploded. He prefers offense and has polished up at the catch point incredibly well. While he isn’t as dynamic as many once projected, there is something to be said for the consistency and reliability to make plays against national competition.

There is also a growing chip on his shoulder because of the variance with his profile and overall recruitment, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Missouri prioritize him and win out before other visits are to be taken. The ceiling may not be as high as once thought, but the floor is very solid here. We currently see Brady as a complementary wideout with the ball skills and physicality to compete well in the SEC. Don’t expect him to sit long once in college for good.