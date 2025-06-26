Caleb Grill signs with Chicago Bulls

Caleb Grill didn't have to wait long after the end of the NBA Draft to find his new home.

Grill signed an Exhibition-10 contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Grill joined the Tigers through the transfer portal going into the 2023-24 season. But an injury ended his initial season after just nine games.

He applied for and was granted a medical redshirt, allowing his return for the 2024-25 season, when he showed what he could do.

In his graduate year, Grill won SEC Sixth Man of the Year, becoming the second player in Mizzou history to claim the award.

He was second on the team at 13.7 points per game and led the Tigers in SEC play at 14.8 points per contest. Grill led the Tigers with 78 made 3-pointers and scored 20 points in eight games, including a career-best 33 with eight made 3s against Eastern Washington.

He scored his 1,000th career point against Arkansas on Jan. 18 and was the first Tiger with at least four games of six or more 3-pointers since 2011-12.

Before joining the Tigers, he began his college career at Iowa State in 2019-20, went to UNLV for the 2020-21 season, then went back to Iowa State for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

His graduate year was his best by far, with career bests in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free-throw percentage and steals per game.