2026 SAF Brayden Reilly announces Top 5; dives into Mizzou offer

in other news
Mizzou baseball swept at Arkansas
Mizzou hit the road to face No. 2 Arkansas and played a total of 21 innings in three games, losing by a combined 51-9.
Three-star TE Isaac Jensen talks revamped official visit schedule
The official visit schedule for high three-star tight end Isaac Jensen has been set.
Mizzou adds transfer guard Sebastian Mack
The Missouri Tigers have their third transfer portal addition of the season and the first new guard.
Between the Columns for Monday, April 7
It’s Monday morning so it’s time I let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week.
D'Montae Tims brings leadership to Mizzou with commitment to 2026 class
Before pledging to Missouri, D'Montae Tims saw everything come together his junior season at Seffner (Fla.) Armwood.
