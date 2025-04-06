in other news

Mizzou baseball swept at Arkansas

Mizzou baseball swept at Arkansas

Mizzou hit the road to face No. 2 Arkansas and played a total of 21 innings in three games, losing by a combined 51-9.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Three-star TE Isaac Jensen talks revamped official visit schedule

Three-star TE Isaac Jensen talks revamped official visit schedule

The official visit schedule for high three-star tight end Isaac Jensen has been set.

 • Greg Smith
Mizzou adds transfer guard Sebastian Mack

Mizzou adds transfer guard Sebastian Mack

The Missouri Tigers have their third transfer portal addition of the season and the first new guard.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Between the Columns for Monday, April 7

Between the Columns for Monday, April 7

It’s Monday morning so it’s time I let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week.

 • Kyle McAreavy
D'Montae Tims brings leadership to Mizzou with commitment to 2026 class

D'Montae Tims brings leadership to Mizzou with commitment to 2026 class

Before pledging to Missouri, D'Montae Tims saw everything come together his junior season at Seffner (Fla.) Armwood.

 • Kenny Van Doren

Published Apr 6, 2025
2026 SAF Brayden Reilly announces Top 5; dives into Mizzou offer
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
