Mizzou LB Mikai Gbayor intends to enter transfer portal

After joining Missouri in the winter transfer portal, Gbayor is on the search for another new home.

With the exit of D.J. Smith, who originally recruited Gbayor and convinced him to transfer to the Tigers, as well as the return of Triston Newson with a late decision after being granted an extra year of eligibility, Gbayor's original image of what his final two years in Columbia would look like changed quickly after his commitment.

Gbayor totaled 49 tackles with Nebraska in the 2024 season to go with one sack and three passes defended.

With Gbayor's exit, the Tiger linebacker room is down to 11 total players with eight on scholarship, led by returners Newson, Khalil Jacobs, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jeremiah Beasley and Brian Huff to go with newcomers Josiah Trotter, Dante McClellan and Jason King.