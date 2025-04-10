Mizzou CB Ja'Marion Wayne intends to enter transfer portal

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Missouri was hit with its third expected exit of the spring season, as redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens, per his agency.
Wayne joins quarterback Drew Pyne and defensive end Jahkai Lang on the way out in the spring session. Wayne recorded eight tackles across three seasons and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Wayne recorded five tackles this season with two each coming against Arkansas and Iowa and one against Auburn.
The Tigers returned the core of the cornerback room with Toriano Pride Jr., Dreyden Norwood and Nicholas Deloach Jr. all returning, while also adding Stephen Hall through the transfer portal and Mark Manfred as a true freshman.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.