573 Report: Reaction from Hoover
Missouri took the stage on the final day of SEC Media Days 2021 Thursday morning. Mitchell Forde joins Gabe DeArmond from Hoover with insight into what the Tigers said and reaction to the story that shook the college football world this week. We're talking Mizzou Media Day and SEC Expansion on a special edition of the 573 Report.
Click on the video player below to watch a replay.
You can also listen to an audio only version of the show by clicking on one of the players below or subscribing to our podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT