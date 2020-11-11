PowerMizzou - Additional positive test led to postponement of Mizzou/Georgia game

For the second time this season, Missouri has had a game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. This time, Saturday’s contest against Georgia was delayed due to numbers on Missouri’s roster. The Tigers had one positive test on Sunday, which led to a number of players at one position group being placed in contact tracing. There was still hope on Tuesday. night that the game could be played, but the Tigers then had an additional positive from Tuesday's round of testing.

“We got our test results from yesterday back and it just continued to compound the same issue that we were facing,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Once you get below a number, we submit it every week, we highlighted we were below a number and we had to be very careful moving forward because of where we were.

“We just got to the point where for the sake of player safety and our threshold, you take your emotions out of it and say this is what everybody’s deemed to be safe and go from there.”

"I’ve spoken to Friday being my hold my breath moment," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Reality is we have those throughout the week. Anything can change on relatively short notice. I’ve been intentional about saying you wait to make major decisions. I don’t know if week to week games are major decisions, they certainly seem like it right now. You wait as long as possible."



Wednesday morning became as long as the SEC and Missouri could wait.

Missouri did not specify which position fell under the recommended numbers from the league. The only three positions which have requirements are quarterback (must have one available), offensive linemen (seven) and defensive linemen (four). PowerMizzou.com was told that the Tigers had more than the 53 total players needed to play the game, but a spokesman said the team missed one positional guideline by one individual.

Missouri had one offensive lineman (Dylan Spencer and one defensive lineman (Markell Utsey) who were set to serve a first half suspension against the Bulldogs. But the spokesman and Drinkwitz both said that the suspensions “made no difference” in the numbers for the Tigers.