After official visit, JUCO DB LJ Hewitt has committed to Mizzou

While currently listed in the 2023 class, Hewitt will reclassify to the 2022 class and enroll at Missouri this summer. He will have four years to play three.

Missouri has been putting a focus on JUCO talent in recent weeks and has now landed the commitment of Gulf Coast (Miss.) C.C. cornerback Les "LJ" Hewitt after a mid-week official visit with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect, who boasts a 69-inch wingspan, chose the Tigers over Iowa State and Mississippi State. He also took an official visit with the Cyclones earlier this month.

Before being offered by Mizzou back on May 13th, Hewitt had been talking to defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker for a few days.

"They are an SEC program and I want to play with the best of the best," Hewitt said of his interest in Missouri.

Hewitt spent last season at Holmes (Miss.) C.C., where recorded 18 tackles and one interception in nine games before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast for the second semester.

Hewitt may not be the only potential 2022 JUCO addition for Missouri as the Tigers are expected to have College of Canyons (Calif.) defensive tackle Taylor Lewis on campus later this month.