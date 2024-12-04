After positively impacting his community, Keiton Jones readies for Mizzou

Keiton Jones needed a change of scenery. The Class of 2025 offensive lineman transferred from Independence (Ks.) High to rival Coffeyville (Ks.) Field Kindley after his sophomore season. Jones, who thrived on relationships with his coaches, didn't have what he needed within his first program. "One day, he showed up at semester, and we ran with it," Field Kindley coach Deonta Wade said. Before Wade ever met Jones, teachers came down the hall asking him if he had met the towering new student. Raving about his character, the teachers assumed Jones would fit right in with the program as a person and player. "Kind of cliche, but he was massive for us in our program, in the aspect of what he brought to the program," Wade said. "It's going to be a massive hole to fill, both physically and psychologically as well. Who's going step up and try to do what he did? Honestly, we don't get too many kids like him, coming to our program quite too often."

During the first week of his senior season, Jones went down with an ankle injury. Tests showed a Grade 3 high ankle sprain, which is a complete tear of the ligaments. Jones missed one week. "He told me, 'Coach, all eyes are on me, and I need to be out there,'" Wade said. "It's not going to be easy. You might ruin a lot of things for you down the road. He didn't really care about that. He just wanted to be there for his teammates, and so just being the unselfish player that he was, putting his body on the line for his guys." Jones -- the No. 7 recruit in Kansas -- positively impacted his community with his strides on the gridiron. Coaches from across the country traveled to Coffeyville, while media outlets came out to practices and walked the halls of Field Kindley, putting eyes on the program and town. "Down the road, it shows kids, 'Hey, you can come from Coffeyville, Kansas, and still get an opportunity to play some big-time football,''" Wade said. "It goes hand in hand. Yes, we get a good young man. We get a high-quality football player, but then we also get some publicity for future kids down the road." Being in a small town, the Field Kindley program values community service. For Jones, it comes natural to him, and he'll make it a point of emphasis to stand out in his next home at Missouri, who signed the offensive tackle Wednesday. "He's always trying to be seen in the community, so people just don't see him as a football player," Wade said. "They know who he is as a young man. He's a great young man."

Athleticism

With a 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame, Jones has excelled athletically. The offensive tackle posted a 30-inch vertical jump, 5.4-second 40-yard dash and sub 4.8-second pro agility test. "He's not only just a big, strong kid, but he's very agile, very athletic," Wade said. "I think that was what drew schools like Missouri to him." Jones originally planned to enroll at Missouri in January, but he missed one class credit that he'll look to complete in the spring semester. Staying for his final few months of high school, Jones will return to track and field to compete in discus and shot put. "If I'm a college coach, I want to see how they compete in other sports, if they're not really comfortable and it's not their 'main sport,'" Wade said. "I think that opens some eyes when you're just an all-around athlete and an all-around player, and you're not afraid to put yourself out there and go compete." Jones will still be 17 years old when he steps on campus at Missouri this summer. On the younger side for his class and given where he is in his development, Jones' ceiling is high in the eyes of Wade. "I don't think he's figured out quite who he is as a person yet physically," Wade said. "I just can't wait to see what Mizzou does for him."

Recruitment

Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones impressed Wade with his authenticity when recruiting Keiton. Brandon urged Keiton to take all the visits he wanted and find the best opportunity for him, while affirming the Tigers still wanted him. "Yes, we want you, but we don't want to sit here and just be like, 'Come here, come here, come here,'" Wade recounted from Brandon. "Now that authenticity from Coach Jones probably is what I believe opened the door for Missouri and the fact that Missouri is a really, really good program. It has a high prestige." Wade saw that development first hand in his Lebanon (Mo.) High teammate Justin Britt, who played for Missouri in the early 2010s. Wade's knowledge of the program also helped Keiton through the recruiting process. "I think when it came down to it officially it was the people," Keiton said in July. "Me and Coach Jones since he offered me and we've been talking, they’ve been pretty consistent and he’s made it his job to try to get me. It was just what I wanted. I wanted a coach who I know will push me and a team that will help develop me."