The three-star took an official visit with Missouri back on June 7th and chose the Tigers over the likes of Arkansas and Kansas State, two other programs to which he took summer officials.

Missouri added more muscle along the offensive line on Sunday with the commitment of Coffeyville (Kan.) Field Kindley product Keiton Jones . Jones is Mizzou's fourth commitment in the last four days.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect originally picked up his offer from Missouri back on February 21st and also visited Missouri back on March 9th for a Jr. Day.

"I think when it came down to it officially it was the people," Jones told PowerMizzou.com. "Me and (offensive line) coach (Brandon) Jones since he offered me and we've been talking, they’ve been pretty consistent and he’s made it his job to try to get me. It was just what I wanted. I wanted a coach who I know will push me and a team that will help develop me."

Jones had been on the target board for the Houston Cougars, so when new Missouri defensive line/edge coach Brian Early officially joined the Tigers' staff in late January, they started expressing interest.

USC, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Tennessee, and Texas Tech were other notable offers on Jones' resume. He expects to start out at guard for the Tigers, but he says he'll train to play every position on the line.

"I’m a very physical kid," Jones said. "I like to hit, I like to draw contact. I’m quick off the ball. I think that’s what stands out."

With Jones in the fold, he becomes the 16th overall commitment for Missouri's 2025 class that finds itself ranked within the Top 15 nationally. He is the fourth offensive line pledge for the Tigers, joining Henry Fenuku and Rivals250 products Jack Lange and Lamont Rogers. He's already formed a close bond with the rest of Mizzou's 2025 class.

"We all know what we’re capable of and we know where we want to be at the end of this," he said. "Our mindsets match and we’ve all gotten together and it’s time to start working."

Jones said he plans to enroll in time for the second semester and his recruiting process is completely finished.

"I do plan to shut everything down," he said. "When I make this decision I’m gonna stand on it and I won’t go back."

Missouri remains in the fold for another Top100 offensive lineman Andrew Babalola, who took an official visit with the Tigers back on May 31st and is also considering Stanford, Oklahoma, Auburn, and Michigan.

With the addition of Jones, Missouri's class now ranks No. 12 in the country.