Aidan Shaw commits to Missouri

Aidan Shaw, a Kansas City area native and the third-ranked prospect in the state of Kansas, has committed to Missouri. "I chose a school based off the relationship that I built since ninth grade," Shaw said on CBS Sports HQ. "This team is an extension of my family. With that being said, I'm ready to continue my Cinderella story at the University of Missouri." Currently ranked No. 57 in the class of 2022, Shaw’s commitment makes him Cuonzo Martin’s highest-ranked pledge since No. 45 Jeremiah Tilmon picked the Tigers back in 2017 — Martin’s inaugural season with Missouri. The four-star prospect’s announcement comes after a seemingly relatively quiet decision process. In July, Shaw released a list of six schools which made his final cut: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Maryland, Arkansas and Missouri. Since then, there was no public indication that Shaw favored any school.

When Shaw recapped his June visit to MU, he mentioned the building of relationships with the Tigers’ personnel and how he’s seeking a family environment from a program. As he sat down with Martin and his staff, Shaw said the fifth-year coach “preached building my own brand, like social media and stuff, because you know the (NIL) stuff that just came out. So that’s a really big thing for me.” “A high-effort player, Shaw is learning how to put his impressive length and athleticism to work,” Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy said. “He’s the type of prospect that will help Mizzou on the glass and the defensive end immediately. He’s already an outstanding shot-blocker and his length and quickness lends itself to defensive versatility. “Shaw comes with a tremendous offensive upside because of his physical tools. He handles the ball relatively well. And while he can knock down an open shot from distance, he’ll need to become more consistent on that front to realize his potential. Shaw has pro-level tools but needs to become a bit more refined from a skill standpoint.” The 6-foot-8 senior forward has spent his prep career at Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas, playing his AAU basketball with the Nike EYBL’s Mokan Elite. Shaw initially announced back in June that he’d transfer to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri for his senior season. The decision was short-lived, with Shaw alluding to his return to Blue Valley two months later. Shaw becomes Missouri’s second 2022 commitment, joining Christian Jones, a guard from East St. Louis. The decision currently puts Missouri at the limit of 13 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season. PowerMizzou.com will have more on Shaw's decision as soon as possible.