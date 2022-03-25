Aijha Blackwell hits the transfer portal

After three seasons at Missouri, Aijha Blackwell has entered the transfer portal. The move was reported earlier in the week by Ben Arnet from KOMU-TV and Blackwell's official announcement came Friday afternoon.

The junior guard acquired multiple personal accolades and found success on the court in her first two seasons of college ball, but her team failed to find the same success. Blackwell, a product of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in Saint Louis, made the All-SEC Freshman Team in the 2019-2020 season and was a two-time member of the All-SEC Second Team in the last two seasons. She averaged 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in her Missouri career.

Blackwell recorded 20 double-doubles in 27 games this season and finished with an average of 13 rebounds per game — good for second-highest in the NCAA.

But the Tigers won just nine games in Blackwell’s first two seasons and failed to make the NCAA Tournament in all three. Though she caused trouble to opponents on the floor, Blackwell struggled to stay out of trouble off the court — she missed two games down the stretch in violation of team standards and expectations following a marijuana citation on campus. She spent most of Missouri's SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas on the bench, sitting for the final 7:50 as the Tigers lost in overtime and ultimately fell one win short of the NCAA Tournament.

With redshirt senior LaDazhia Williams and freshmen Kiya Dorroh and Izzy Higginbottom also entering the portal, Robin Pingeton now faces perhaps the most pivotal offseason of her 12-year career in Columbia.