In late May, Allie Green IV decided to transfer from Tulsa and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Over the course of the next two weeks, he came down to a choice between Missouri and Texas Tech to play his final season. On Wednesday afternoon, he chose the Tigers.

“I definitely had a lot of interest in Texas Tech, they were a school I was going to go to,” Green said on Wednesday night. “As you can see I chose Mizzou. Texas Tech is still a great place. But for me weighing out my pros and cons, I just felt like Mizzou was the best fit.”

The decision actually came a little bit later than planned. Green had intended to make his commitment on Sunday, but had to iron out some last minute issues with transferrable credits.

“I got hit with some stuff I didn’t expect,” Green said. “It slowed it down.”