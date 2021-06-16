Mizzou lands commitment from Tulsa DB transfer Allie Green

Five days later, Green will once again reunite with Evans at Missouri. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound talent committed to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Nearly an hour after Missouri landed a commitment from Tulsa defensive back Akayleb Evans on Friday night, the Tigers extended an offer to his former teammate and fellow defensive back running mate with the Golden Hurricane, Allie Green .

The Austin, Texas native entered the transfer portal on May 27 and the wave of interest began immediately with Louisiana Tech, Hawai'i, Texas Tech, and Arkansas. Green took an official visit to Texas Tech on the weekend of June 4.

While Green didn't visit Missouri, the Tigers immediately became the favorites to land his services due to Evans' commitment. Green initially planned to announce his destination Sunday evening. Despite the three-day delay, he still wound up choosing the Tigers.

At Tulsa, Green played four years and earned recognition as one of 12 finalists for the Jim Thorpe award in 2020, naming him one of the best defensive backs in the nation. During his junior season, Green recorded 29 tackles, a pass break-up, and a fumble recovery. In 2019, he tallied 38 tackles, allowing 50% completions on targets thrown his way while allowing just two touchdowns.

Green will further bolster a position group that has seen several departures this offseason. Three Missouri cornerbacks have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practices in March, including two-year starter Jarvis Ware.

It's a been a busy past few days in the transfer portal for the Tigers. In addition to the commitments of Evans and Green, Missouri also landed Montana State offensive lineman Connor Wood on Thursday.

Stay tuned to PowerMizzou for further coverage.