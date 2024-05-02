The 2024 NFL Draft was a very successful one for Missouri. For the first time since 2015, the Tigers had at least six players drafted with Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw, Ty'Ron Hopper, Javon Foster, Kris Abrams-Draine and Jaylon Carlies all getting their names called last weekend. Robinson was drafted 27th overall by the Arizona Cardinals and became the first Tiger to be drafted in the first round since Charles Harris in 2017.

Mizzou's top prospects

Missouri has an array of talent on both sides of the ball that could possibly be drafted, which bodes well for what could be a potential College Football Playoff team in Columbia. Here are the Tigers who could possibly hear their names called next April in the 2025 NFL Draft.

OL Marcus Bryant

One of the bigger additions (figuratively and literally) Missouri made this offseason was adding the former SMU offensive tackle. The 6-foot-8 and 318-pounder gave up just one sack and 21 pressures at left tackle for the Mustangs in 2023 and started in 11 of 12 games. He had a PFF College pass-blocking grade of 74.6 and a run-blocking grade of 61.7. His size, durability and ability to keep the quarterback upright bodes well for him and a team that may want to spend a draft pick on him.

WR Luther Burden III

Burden has been mocked as a first-round pick since before his Missouri debut in 2022. His stock has only risen since his freshman season when he racked up 45 receptions for 375 yards and nine total touchdowns. He catapulted himself into the conversation for the nation's best receiver last year after compiling 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Burden has demonstrated he can play as an outside receiver or in the slot but truly thrives in the latter. Every team can use a receiver who has strong hands, short-area quickness, good route running and can be a YAC (yards after catch) monster (had 724 yards after catch in 2023). Next year, Burden has a chance to be the first Tiger since Aldon Smith (seventh overall) and Blaine Gabbert (10th overall) in 2011 to be drafted in the top 10.

Brady Cook

Last season, Cook proved when he is healthy he can be one of the better quarterbacks in the league. He completed 66.1% of his passes for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had eight rushing touchdowns. His decision-making took a step in the right direction and he still has the agility, speed and mobility to make plays happen with his legs. He will have his top seven receivers from last year returning. So, the chemistry with them should be better than almost any other quarterback-receiver passing attack in the conference, which could possibly lead to even better numbers. Another sizable step forward for Cook in 2024 and he could land on quarterback-needy NFL teams' radar.

OL Armand Membou

Membou's impact for the Tigers was immediate, as he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman in 2022 and started in five. He was used as an extra offensive lineman before getting some play at right tackle. Last season, he started all 13 games at right tackle and had a pass-blocking grade of 75.9 and a run-blocking grade of 64.4. He also allowed just two sacks and 14 total pressures. The Lee's Summit North product will likely be moved inside when he gets to the next level but his positional flexibility and strength can help him rise up draft boards. If he turns out to be one of the best-run blockers in the nation like Mizzou defensive end Johnny Walker called him during spring ball then that would certainly help Membou's case to be taken during the three-day event. "I think Armand is probably the best run blocker in the country,” Walker said. “So, I love going against him every day in practice. It's a challenge."

DE Johnny Walker Jr.

In the first extended playing time of his career, Walker led the team in forced fumbles with three and had 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss (third on the team) and five sacks while starting all 13 games. He had two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, which led to him being named the Defensive MVP of the game.

His pass rush grade of 71.6 was fourth on the team. Meanwhile, his tackling grade of 79.5 ranked sixth and his run defense of 69.9 was eighth. Walker's speed and ability as a pass rusher in addition to his ability to set the edge and stop the run is something NFL teams can't get enough of.

WR Theo Wease Jr.

Wease was a former five-star prospect coming out of high school, and after a solid but not great four-year stint at Oklahoma, which included missing all but one game as a junior in 2021, he transferred to Mizzou. It couldn't have worked out better for him, as he quickly established himself as Mizzou's WR2. Last season, he set career-highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (682) and receiving touchdowns (six). He excels in 50-50 balls, which Wease has commonly referred to as "80-20 balls,” and is a proven red-zone threat with five of his six touchdowns coming in the red zone. But for all of his contested catching annd red zone abilities, his speed is underrated as evidenced by the 77-yard touchdown he took on a screen versus Florida.

DT Kristian Williams