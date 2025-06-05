Biggest changes for Mizzou opponents: UMass

(Photo by Meg Potter - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

We’re onto Week 5 in my look into the biggest changes on each roster the Tigers will go up against this football season. We started with a look at Central Arkansas, which you can find here, and then we looked at the other side of the Border War, which you can find here. We looked at the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, which you can find here and last week we got into conference play with a look at South Carolina, which you can find here. Now, we're onto UMass and Week 5. Let’s get started with the most important losses from last year’s roster.

Biggest losses

Jalen John, running back The Minutemen were a heavily run-based team for most of the season and John led the way. In 10 games, he totaled a team-high 583 rushing yards and five touchdowns, both team highs. Add on his 17 catches for 119 yards and he was one of the key producers on the UMass offense. But now he’s on roster at Coastal Carolina for his senior season playing for his fifth team in five years and leaving a hole in the Minuteman backfield. CJ Hester, running back Hester was the other main guy in the UMass backfield, totaling a team-high 119 carries for 529 yards in 11 games played and reaching the end zone four times. But like John, Hester hit the transfer portal and is now on roster at Michigan, leaving the Minutemen with more than 1,000 rushing yards to replace. Jakobie Keeney-James, receiver With the team’s focus on running the ball, there weren’t a lot of receiving yards to go around and Keeny-James soaked up most of them. He had 50 catches, twice as many as the next leading pass catcher, for 839 yards, almost three times as many as the next guy, along with a team-high six touchdowns. Keeney-James was the main threat to look out for on the UMass offense, but now he’s trying to make the Detroit Lions regular-season roster. Jalen Stewart, linebacker The Minuteman defense had a couple of standouts, one was Stewart, who led the team with 77 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two batted passes. But with his eligibility used up, UMass will have to have a new face leading the defense. Gerrell Johnson, linebacker That new face won’t be Johnson, either, after he was second on the team with 74 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss and half a sack to go with two batted passes and two quarterback hits. His eligibility was also up after last season.

Biggest additions